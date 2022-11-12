ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos’ CEO Holmes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238N1Y_0j8iDMzg00
FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17, 2022. Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her startup had developed a revolutionary blood testing device. Holmes is set to return to court on Nov. 18, 2022 for sentencing. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device.

Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other District has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defense attorneys’ characterization that Holmes had been unfairly victimized, in part by media coverage.

Holmes is set to appear for sentencing on Nov. 18 in federal court in San Jose, California, nearly a year after she was convicted of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud. She faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

“She repeatedly chose lies, hype and the prospect of billions of dollars over patient safety and fair dealing with investors,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert S. Leach wrote in a 46-page brief filed Friday. “Elizabeth Holmes’ crimes were not failing, they were lying — lying in the most serious context, where everyone needed her to tell the truth.”

Holmes’ attorneys filed an 82-page document late Thursday calling for a lenient sentence of no more than 18 months, saying her reputation was permanently destroyed, turning her into a “caricature to be mocked and vilified.”

Besides asking that Holmes receive a lengthy prison sentence, prosecutors called for the 38-year-old pay $803,840,309 in restitution for her role in the yearslong scheme that turned her into one of the most widely respected and immensely wealthy entrepreneurs in the Silicon Valley and the United States.

“She preyed on hopes of her investors that a young, dynamic entrepreneur had changed healthcare. She leveraged the credibility of her illustrious board,” Leach wrote. “And, through her deceit, she attained spectacular fame, adoration, and billions of dollars of wealth.”

Leach also pointed to how, after Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou exposed the scheme, Holmes “attacked him, along with his sources” and desperately tried to pin the blame on others.

“At trial, she blamed her COO (and longtime boyfriend), her board, her scientists, her business partners, her investors, her marketing firm, her attorneys, the media — everyone, that is, but herself,” Leach wrote.

The company’s former chief operating officer, 57-year-old Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, was convicted on 12 felony counts of investor and patient fraud in July during separate trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7.

And Leach wrote that the health of actual patients was put into jeopardy by what Holmes had done.

“As money was drying up, she went to market with an unproven and unreliable medical device,” he wrote. “When her lead assay developer quit as Theranos launched, she chillingly told the scientist: ‘she has a promise to deliver to the customer, she doesn’t have much of a choice but to go ahead with the launch.’”

Holmes’ attorneys have argued that if U.S. District Judge Edward Davila does decide to send her to prison, she deserves a lenient sentence because she poses no danger to the public and has no prior criminal history.

Comments / 4

judy van coevering
3d ago

at least 15 years... she left so many victims in her wake... lock her up

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Pregnant Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes now wants judge to quiz mental state of witness who visited her home over summer after he said blowing whistle on led to 'breakdown and hospitalization'

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of disgraced blood-testing startup Theranos, has asked a court to examine the mental wellbeing of a whistle-blower that gave evidence against her. Holmes, 38, and her legal team are trying to suggest that former Theranos lab director Dr. Adam Rosendorff, who made a visit to her home after she was found guilty of defrauding investors, is regretful over previous trial testimony.
CBS San Francisco

Sherri Papini turns herself in for 18-month prison sentence

SACRAMENTO – The Redding mom who faked her own kidnapping six years ago turned herself in for her prison sentence on Tuesday.Sherri Papini, 40, told federal agents back in 2016 that she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women when she was actually with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California.Last spring, Papini pleaded guilty under a plea bargain that requires her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution. Probation officers and Papini's attorney had recommended she spend a month in custody and seven months in supervised home detention. However, a judge opted for an 18-month prison sentence.The judge, Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb, said he considered the seriousness of the offense and "the sheer number of people who were impacted."Papini's plea deal also stipulates that she has to reimburse law enforcement agencies more than $150,000 for the costs of the search for her and her nonexistent kidnappers. She'll also have to repay the $128,000 she received in disability payments. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Papini has been designated to the Federal Correctional Institution Victorville.
REDDING, CA
CNBC

Judge denies disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' motion for new trial

A federal judge denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' motion for a new trial Monday, according to a court filing. Jurors convicted Holmes of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud against specific investors. A federal judge denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' motion for...
Ricky

The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years

Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
Click10.com

U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders

MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner terrible prison conditions revealed by former inmate

After the appeal of her nine-year prison sentence was denied last month, Brittney Griner has begun serving her prison sentence in a high-security Russian penal colony after she was convicted on drug charges when she mistakenly brought prescription hashish oil into Russia. She is expected to face harsh treatment and conditions in what is basically legalized slavery, and one former Russian prisoner shared her experience.
SFGate

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed

Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy