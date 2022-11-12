ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Federal authorities: 2 aircraft collide at Dallas air show

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJH28_0j8iDISm00

DALLAS (AP) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft or if anyone on the ground was hurt.

Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at the Dallas Executive Airport.

Husband, wife lose teaching jobs after students find explicit OnlyFans account

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.

Several videos posted on Twitter showed two aircraft appearing to collide in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and clouds of black smoke to billow into the sky.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Brian Battie posts 5th 100-yard rushing game in USF loss to SMU

TAMPA (WFLA) – Running back Brian Battie posted his third straight 100-yard rushing game and fifth of the season running for 145 yards on 26 carries as he climbed within 137 yards of the Bulls’ 10th 1,000-yard rushing season as USF football (1-9; 0-6 AAC) battled SMU (6-4; 4-2 AAC) to a 17-17 tie at […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

115K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy