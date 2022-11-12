ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Recap: Andy Hodges Reviews Hogs' 13-10 Loss Live from Razorback Stadium

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBdwP_0j8iD3J800

Tight game comes down to the wire as Arkansas Razorbacks lose 'Golden Boot' to LSU Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It was a close one here in Fayetteville, but there were too many bad decisions that will be dissected over the coming days for Arkansas to overcome freshman defensive phenom Harold Perkins.

The Razorbacks fall 13-10, returning the "Golden Boot" back to Baton Rouge for at least the next year.

The loss drops Arkansas into the company of Auburn and Texas A&M as SEC West teams without winning records.

AllHogs.com editor Andy Hodges provides his final thoughts as we wrap things up from Razorback Stadium.

FB_Arkansas_LSU_Final Recap.m4v (; 3:42)

