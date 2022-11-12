It’s looking too much like Christmas on Bishop. The elves are hard at work transforming the patio at Paradiso into the Tipsy Elf Cocktail Bar, whose atmosphere can be described as a holiday fever dream realized. They have all the Christmas trees and baubles and lights and nostalgia and drinks. Plus “the ultra-fabulous Mrs. Claus (aka Miss Gay Texas State Gloria Devine), and a cast of other holiday favorites, including the debut lineup of Santa Daddy.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO