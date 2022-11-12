ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

advocatemag.com

Man sentenced for his role in 2019 shooting of 9-year-old in Old East Dallas

Davonte Benton was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in the shooting of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett in 2019, The Dallas Morning News reports. Benton, 22, and Tyrese Simmons, 22, were indicted on murder charges in the death of Bennett, who was shot in her Old East Dallas apartment in August 2019.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Community gathers to celebrate 100 years of Willis Winters Park

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misidentified the historic pavilion at Willis Winters Park, which was built in 1924. Friends of Willis Winters Park hosted city officials and local groups to celebrate the centennial of the East Dallas park. Community members gathered Saturday to cut the ribbon...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

LDU Coffee open now at Preston-Royal

LDU Coffee is open now in Preston Hollow. The local coffee chain was founded on N. Fitzhugh Avenue in East Dallas in 2017. It has since expanded to Garland Road near White Rock Lake and a spot on Preston Road in the Park Cities area. Co-owner Adam Lowes also confirmed...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Oak Cliff ZIP code reports highest 10-year price growth in Dallas

A new report states that homes in the ZIP code 75208 have experienced the highest 10-year price increases of any homes in Dallas. The ZIP code includes Kessler Park, Bishop Arts and Winnetka Heights. According to data from Zillow, in 2012, homes in the area were valued at a median $121,658. This year, the median price was over $450,000.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

White Rock Rowing to host open house

White Rock Rowing is hosting an informational open house at the White Rock Boathouse this weekend. The club is inviting neighbors and young athletes interested in rowing to enjoy food and refreshments while learning about the program. Guests will have an opportunity to meet coaches and current athletes, try a...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Kick off Thanksgiving with brunch at The Westin Galleria

The Galleria Dallas is hosting its annual thanksgiving buffet on the big day, Nov. 24, at Second Floor Regionally Inspired Kitchen. The brunch buffet, which is inside the Westin Galleria Dallas, has two time slots open for reservations. Round one starts at 11 a.m., and the second round starts at 1:30 p.m. A menu will be crafted by Chef David Smith and feature both traditional holiday dishes and southern-inspired items.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Highlander School to close after 57 years

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Jill Reed’s announcement came as a shock to assembled teachers and parents. After 57 years teaching students in preschool through sixth grade, Highlander School will close its doors at the end of this school year. “On behalf of the entire Reed/Woodring family, we have found...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

The Tipsy Elf pop-up bar in Bishop Arts opens next week

It’s looking too much like Christmas on Bishop. The elves are hard at work transforming the patio at Paradiso into the Tipsy Elf Cocktail Bar, whose atmosphere can be described as a holiday fever dream realized. They have all the Christmas trees and baubles and lights and nostalgia and drinks. Plus “the ultra-fabulous Mrs. Claus (aka Miss Gay Texas State Gloria Devine), and a cast of other holiday favorites, including the debut lineup of Santa Daddy.”
DALLAS, TX

