FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Police have identified victim in Forest Lane hit-and run, still searching for suspect
Dallas Police have identified the victim of the recent hit-and-run on Forest Lane. We previously reported that a man was left dead in a hit-and-run in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. Bo Stephens, 33, has been identified as the victim. Police are still searching for the suspect driving the...
Man sentenced for his role in 2019 shooting of 9-year-old in Old East Dallas
Davonte Benton was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in the shooting of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett in 2019, The Dallas Morning News reports. Benton, 22, and Tyrese Simmons, 22, were indicted on murder charges in the death of Bennett, who was shot in her Old East Dallas apartment in August 2019.
Community gathers to celebrate 100 years of Willis Winters Park
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misidentified the historic pavilion at Willis Winters Park, which was built in 1924. Friends of Willis Winters Park hosted city officials and local groups to celebrate the centennial of the East Dallas park. Community members gathered Saturday to cut the ribbon...
LDU Coffee open now at Preston-Royal
LDU Coffee is open now in Preston Hollow. The local coffee chain was founded on N. Fitzhugh Avenue in East Dallas in 2017. It has since expanded to Garland Road near White Rock Lake and a spot on Preston Road in the Park Cities area. Co-owner Adam Lowes also confirmed...
Oak Cliff ZIP code reports highest 10-year price growth in Dallas
A new report states that homes in the ZIP code 75208 have experienced the highest 10-year price increases of any homes in Dallas. The ZIP code includes Kessler Park, Bishop Arts and Winnetka Heights. According to data from Zillow, in 2012, homes in the area were valued at a median $121,658. This year, the median price was over $450,000.
Stevens Park Village neighborhood hosts Sprouts discussion meeting
CHRISTINA HUGHES BABB is editor at large at Advocate Magazines. Email her at chughes@advocatemag.com or follow twitter.com/chughesbabb.
White Rock Rowing to host open house
White Rock Rowing is hosting an informational open house at the White Rock Boathouse this weekend. The club is inviting neighbors and young athletes interested in rowing to enjoy food and refreshments while learning about the program. Guests will have an opportunity to meet coaches and current athletes, try a...
Kick off Thanksgiving with brunch at The Westin Galleria
The Galleria Dallas is hosting its annual thanksgiving buffet on the big day, Nov. 24, at Second Floor Regionally Inspired Kitchen. The brunch buffet, which is inside the Westin Galleria Dallas, has two time slots open for reservations. Round one starts at 11 a.m., and the second round starts at 1:30 p.m. A menu will be crafted by Chef David Smith and feature both traditional holiday dishes and southern-inspired items.
Highlander School to close after 57 years
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Jill Reed’s announcement came as a shock to assembled teachers and parents. After 57 years teaching students in preschool through sixth grade, Highlander School will close its doors at the end of this school year. “On behalf of the entire Reed/Woodring family, we have found...
The Tipsy Elf pop-up bar in Bishop Arts opens next week
It’s looking too much like Christmas on Bishop. The elves are hard at work transforming the patio at Paradiso into the Tipsy Elf Cocktail Bar, whose atmosphere can be described as a holiday fever dream realized. They have all the Christmas trees and baubles and lights and nostalgia and drinks. Plus “the ultra-fabulous Mrs. Claus (aka Miss Gay Texas State Gloria Devine), and a cast of other holiday favorites, including the debut lineup of Santa Daddy.”
