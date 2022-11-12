LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Undeveloped property in Lexington that has sat empty for the last twenty years, despite plans to build may be in for a face-lift. The land that is now Cardinal Run North and South was donated to the city in the late 1990s and in the 2000s Cardinal Run South opened. However, the city has not had the money or resources needed to expand and open Cardinal Run North.

