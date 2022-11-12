Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
fox56news.com
No. 2 Kentucky looks to build off regular season success in NCA Tournament
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky men’s soccer team (14-0-5, 5-0-3 Sun Belt) received the overall No. 1 seed for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the association announced Monday, and looks to build off their regular season success. Hear from Kentucky’s head men’s soccer coach ahead of their...
fox56news.com
Upcoming Louisville-Kentucky game gets afternoon kickoff time
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The final regular season game always means the most for Kentucky football. The annual meeting between the Wildcats & Louisville Cardinals, the Commonwealth Cup, will kick off at 3 p.m. on Nov. 26. The SEC announced the kickoff time on Monday afternoon. Kentucky (6-4)...
fox56news.com
DJ Wagner, top 2023 recruit, signs with Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — John Calipari and Kentucky have secured their final infinity stone to a 2023 recruiting class that has Big Blue Nation excited. DJ Wagner, a five-star guard, has signed to Kentucky, he announced via ESPN on Monday. Wagner joins a loaded class that has four...
fox56news.com
Kentucky men’s soccer wins Sun Belt Championship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s soccer team has not lost a home match in over two years, and continued its dominance at The Bell Soccer Complex on Sunday, beating James Madison in the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship. “It’s just such a tough place to...
fox56news.com
Early road slip up for EKU on Sunday at Cincinnati
Early road slip up for EKU on Sunday at Cincinnati. Justin Logan’s forecast: Chilly rain then cold and snow showers. School bus safety questioned following Magoffin Co. …. Monday's Magoffin County school bus crash has state officials brainstorming how to improve bus safety. Holiday cheer coming to Lexington. Holiday...
fox56news.com
Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU nursing program
Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU nursing program. Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU …. Baptist Health Richmond gifts hospital beds to EKU nursing program. Sophia Rosing appears in court, case heads to grand …. Sophia Rosing, the ex-UK student accused of physically assaulting a Black...
fox56news.com
Post Pandemic Border Econ
More people are crossing the border than before than pandemic began and it's translating into a boost in the San Diego economy. More people are crossing the border than before than pandemic began and it's translating into a boost in the San Diego economy. Nov. 15: Population up, traveling, and...
fox56news.com
Nov. 14: Clothing discounts, Dolly, and grades
Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 14, 2022. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 15, 2022. FOX 56 honored by the Christian Appalachian Project. FOX 56 was honored by the Christian Appalachian Project for helping the...
fox56news.com
For Sale: 'A Christmas Story' house
One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what's the future hold for the 'A Christmas Story' house. One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what's the future hold for the 'A Christmas Story' house. Nov. 15:...
fox56news.com
School bus safety questioned following Magoffin Co. crash
Monday's Magoffin County school bus crash has state officials brainstorming how to improve bus safety. School bus safety questioned following Magoffin Co. …. Monday's Magoffin County school bus crash has state officials brainstorming how to improve bus safety. Nov. 15: Population up, traveling, and a comic. Here are five things...
fox56news.com
Police investigate Darby Creek Road homicide
Authorities responded Saturday morning to shots fired on Darby Creek Road. They located 34-year-old William Edwards, who had been shot. he later died in the hospital. There is no suspect at this time. Police investigate Darby Creek Road homicide. Authorities responded Saturday morning to shots fired on Darby Creek Road....
fox56news.com
State police respond to riot at jail
KSP officers were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center at 8:40 a.m. Saturday after a juvenile assaulted a staff member then let out other inmates. KSP officers were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center at 8:40 a.m. Saturday after a juvenile assaulted a staff member then let out other inmates.
fox56news.com
White House to host its 19th wedding
President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, are getting married Saturday on the South Lawn. President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, are getting married Saturday on the South Lawn. Nov. 15: Population up, traveling, and a comic. Here are five things...
fox56news.com
Lexington wants your input on future park
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Undeveloped property in Lexington that has sat empty for the last twenty years, despite plans to build may be in for a face-lift. The land that is now Cardinal Run North and South was donated to the city in the late 1990s and in the 2000s Cardinal Run South opened. However, the city has not had the money or resources needed to expand and open Cardinal Run North.
fox56news.com
1 dead following homicide on Yellowstone Parkway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is dead following a homicide in Lexington on Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Joseph Walker, 37, died after being shot multiple times. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the 2800 block...
fox56news.com
Employee dies after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at the Georgetown Toyota plant died Tuesday. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner said Garcia had been employed at the plant for several years. On November 15, an incident occurred at...
fox56news.com
Nicholasville officer involved in shooting of LaDuke named
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police provided an update Monday on the death of Desman LaDuke. Police released the name of the Nicholasville police officer involved in the Oct. 22 shooting of 22-year-old LaDuke, after his family called the police to support LaDuke during a mental crisis.
fox56news.com
Lexington Habitat for Humanity hosts largest online auction yet
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The team at Lexington Habitat for Humanity is getting in the holiday spirit by gearing up for its annual Bids 4 Builds event. Now in its 13th year, organizers said the online auction is bigger and better than ever. Leaders with the nonprofit are...
fox56news.com
Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville couple trades the battlefield for a landscaping business
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Nicholasville couple started Bladez of the Bluegrass one year ago. It’s a veteran-owned and operated landscaping service. Geoff and Branda Blanks both served in the United States Army for more than two decades. For most soldiers, they noticed acknowledging difficulties was intimidating, so while stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett in California, it was their duty to watch for any signs of suicide.
Comments / 0