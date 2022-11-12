Read full article on original website
WVNews
The Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- It's a pleasant trip to the film room for us, as we look at WVU's pre-snap motion, the Mountaineers' special teams wins, and the reasons for OU's success with inside runs. The nicest view, though, was of the scoreboard following Casey Legg's kick the produced a win over the Sooners.
WVNews
A weekend doubleheader of Mountaineer thrills
West Virginia’s thrilling 23-20 win over Oklahoma shared something with the Mountaineers’ 46-44 triple-overtime win over Louisville in 2005. It wasn’t the weather, as the former played out under excellent nighttime conditions while the win over the Sooners came on a rain-drenched, cold day that saw wind speeds rise and temperatures drop throughout the afternoon. (Fortunately, it didn’t include overtime, either.)
WVNews
There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
WVNews
Wegener installed as Simpson Creek Baptist Church lead pastor in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — During the past two months, Sean Wegener has already gotten compliments from his new congregation at Simpson Creek Baptist Church. Born in Michigan, Wegener was installed as the church’s senior pastor Sept. 18. The pastor preached as a candidate in August.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Morehead State Postgame 11/15/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins wasn't happy with his team's turnovers and missed shots against the Eagles, but allowed that some of the improvement that has come in the preseason is starting to show on the court. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
WVNews
Two key areas need to improve if WVU basketball is to be better in 2022-23
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer men’s basketball program enjoyed a run of unprecedented success in Bob Huggins’ first 14 years as the head coach of his alma mater. West Virginia went to the NCAA Tournament 10 times in that span — it would have made the tourney in 2020 as well with a 21-10 record if COVID hadn’t forced the cancellation of the postseason that year — with five trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Final Four in those 10 NCAA ventures.
WVNews
City on a Hill Christian Academy micro-school in Bridgeport (West Virginia) grows out of want for Christ-centered education
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Located in the middle of Thompson Drive businesses in Bridgeport, educators have transformed a sacred space into City on a Hill Christian Academy. About 50 students started kindergarten to 12th-grade studies Sept. 6.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Schools officials celebrate unofficial passing of five-year excess levy
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, Marion County residents approved another five-year excess levy for the Marion County Board of Education, which will provide the school system with roughly $18 million each year between 2024 and 2029. The levy passed with an approval percentage of 55.2%, with 8,787...
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police leaders work to improve protection, communication with residents
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Police Chief Mark Rogers said he has practiced humility during his first four months in the post and has tried to maintain a normal approach. “I’m always making sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep the public’s trust and to do the best job that we can possibly do day-to-day. It’s not about power, but responsibility,” the Harrison County native said. “I bear responsibility not only for myself but also for everyone else that works with me. It’s something I don’t take lightly. I try to do the best that I can.”
WVNews
A great day (or two) for Mountaineer fans
Those of us who root for West Virginia University sports teams needed the results of this past weekend. With the football team’s struggles this season and the memories of last basketball season’s struggles, it’s been a tough stretch for those who bleed the Blue and Gold.
WVNews
Cookie decorating classes to prepare West Virginia youth for holiday season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Only a handful of slots are available for children to practice decorating cookies for Santa Claus before the Christmas countdown begins. Megan Oliverio, owner of Sweet Events WV, has hosted a pair of nearly-sold out classes for adults in October and November within the city’s Benedum Civic Center, but December 13’s class will be geared toward youth aged 5-12.
WVNews
Family and Fun are keys for LC Wrestling
Lewis County High School’s wrestling team is back in the mat room in preparation for the 2022-23 season. This season sees the Minutemen with a new head coach, and a renewed focus on fun and family with plenty of fun and community service activities lined up for this year’s team.
WVNews
54 years later: Remembering the tragedy and triumph of the Farmington No. 9 Mine disaster
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend, local officials will gather with leaders from the United Mine Workers of America at the Farmington Mine Memorial to remember the 78 men who lost their lives in the Consol No. 9 Mine disaster 54 years ago. They also will note the crucial changes to mine regulations that came from the tragedy.
WVNews
Benjamin's 18 help Mount St. Mary's take down McDaniel 60-38
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin's 18 points helped Mount St. Mary's defeat McDaniel 60-38 on Tuesday night. Benjamin also contributed seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Mountaineers (1-2). Malik Jefferson scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Dakota Leffew recorded 10 points and was 4 of 15 shooting (2 for 10 from distance).
WVNews
UHC School of Radiologic Technology students fare well at the annual West Virginia Society of Radiologic Technology Conference
BRIDGEPORT —Two students from the WVU Medicine United Hospital Center Radiologic Technology School received three awards recently at the West Virginia Society of Radiologic Technologists (WVSRT) Annual Conference at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, WV. Jordan Bobbins, a senior student of the UHC School of Radiologic Technology, earned first...
WVNews
Stump First Team All Big 10, Carson nets 2nd team nod
Lewis County High School’s volleyball Maids made program history this year as the first team to secure back-to-back sectional titles, and now the postseason honors are coming in with Elle Stump being named All Big Ten Conference First Team and Channing Carson being named to the All Big Ten Conference Second Team.
WVNews
Shirley Panther
ACCIDENT — Shirley Delores (Beals) Panther, 92, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2022 at Cherry Hill Assisted Living in Accident. She was born on April 19,1930, in Meyersdale, Pa., to the late Roy and Lelia (Taylor) Beals.
WVNews
'Hallowed ground’
This Sunday, dozens of people will visit Farmington and pause to remember and reflect on what occurred there 54 years ago and the impact it has had on the county, the region, the state and coal mining across the nation. The Farmington Mine Disaster killed 78 men, with 19 of...
WVNews
Fitting tribute
We applaud the efforts of Lewis Countians in honoring the men and women of the county and region who have served in the U.S. military. Thanks to the efforts of many, Lewis County veterans were honored with a parade, several special ceremonies and in other ways by individuals, organizations and businesses.
WVNews
Senior Center honors veterans
Veterans were recognized at the Lewis County Senior Center during the fifth annual Veterans Appreciation Day on Thursday, November 10. The event included music by Wireless Connection and Prayz’nJesus, a performance by Clara’s Dancers and square dancing by Asa’s Dancers. Proclamations from the Lewis County Commission and...
