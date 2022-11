The National Transportation Safety Board has released new footage from the scene of a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday also identified the six victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin "K5" Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard "Len" Root, and Curt Rowe. They died Saturday when a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed in a ball of flames, horrifying spectators who had gathered for the air show, which opened on Veterans' Day.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO