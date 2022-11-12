ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Magic 1470AM

LSU RB Josh Williams Signs NIL Deal With Louisiana Attorney

Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan expands his line-up of student-athlete partners after signing a NIL deal with Tigers running back Josh Williams. Born and raised in Texas, Williams attended Houston’s Kinkaid High School, where he played on the baseball, basketball and football teams. Despite his diverse athleticism, football has long played a key role in Williams’ life. Williams, whose father is former Oakland Raiders running back, Jermaine Williams, knew that he was destined to play and excel in the sport.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Scores Record-High of 92 in Latest GSR Released by NCAA

BATON ROUGE – The academic accomplishments of LSU’s student-athletes has reached record territory as the school scored an all-time best 92 in the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate. LSU’s score of 92 is up three points from last year’s mark and betters the previous record high of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
DawgsDaily

Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are getting ready to face off in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3. It will be the fifth time that the two teams have played one another for the conference title. As for this year's matchup, Georgia has opened as an early 16-point favorite over the Tigers, ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

State of the LSU Linebacker Room

It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
postsouth.com

If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

UAB is next for LSU football; here are some Blazers basics

SERIES: Tied 1-1 LAST MEETING: LSU 56, UAB 17 (Sept. 7, 2013) LAST THREE GAMES: Lost to Florida Atlantic 24-17, lost to Texas-San Antonio 44-38 (2OT), defeated North Texas 41-21 OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Dylan Hopkins, running back DeWayne McBride, wide receiver Trea Shropshire. DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Noah Wilder, linebacker Tyler...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Tigers Continue to Steamroll Competition

Three games, three 100+ point efforts for the No. 16 (3-0) ranked Tigers of LSU. After scoring a school record 125 points against Bellarmine, LSU scored 111 on Mississippi Valley State Friday (winning 111-41) and 107 against Western Carolina on Sunday (107-34). It’s only the second time in program history LSU’s scored 100 in three consecutive games. If you’re keeping track, that’s 343 points scored and an average of 114.3 points per game. The 343 points are the most points scored by any team through its first three games in 20 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title

Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
