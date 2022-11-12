Three games, three 100+ point efforts for the No. 16 (3-0) ranked Tigers of LSU. After scoring a school record 125 points against Bellarmine, LSU scored 111 on Mississippi Valley State Friday (winning 111-41) and 107 against Western Carolina on Sunday (107-34). It’s only the second time in program history LSU’s scored 100 in three consecutive games. If you’re keeping track, that’s 343 points scored and an average of 114.3 points per game. The 343 points are the most points scored by any team through its first three games in 20 years.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO