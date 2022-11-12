Penn State men’s basketball is partnering with Butler to host Project 44 Night during the basketball game between the two programs Monday night. Project 44 is an organization that focuses on helping people find bone marrow matches. It was made in honor of Andrew Smith, a former Butler player who was on both of the Cinderella teams that made it to the NCAA championship in 2010 and 2011. He received a bone marrow transplant during his two-year battle with cancer, giving him more time before he passed away in January 2016.

