ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

Despite Outside Noise, Sean Clifford Has No Regrets At End Of Penn State Career

Sean Clifford knows a vocal group of Penn State football fans are ready to see something new at quarterback. The veteran quarterback is now in his fourth year as the Nittany Lions’ starter and is facing unrelenting waves of criticism from a chunk of the fanbase. Thanks to pregame boos, “we want Drew” chants, and overwhelmingly toxic social media comments, Clifford’s no stranger to where he stands.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Power Ranking Bald Penn State Figures

James Franklin’s football team is 8-2 and Micah Shrewsberry’s men’s basketball squad is 3-0 to start the season. Walk into one of your classes, and the professor might have no hair. If you weren’t already aware, Penn State is getting carried by its bald men. We’ve...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz Nominated For Broyles Award

Penn State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Manny Diaz has had quite the inaugural season in Happy Valley. Earlier today, Diaz, along with 50 other coaches, was nominated for the 2022 Broyles Award. Named after former University of Arkansas Athletic Director Frank Broyles, the award is annually given to the country’s best assistant coach.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Women’s Soccer ‘Peaking At The Perfect Time’ In NCAA Tournament Play

To no one’s surprise, Penn State women’s soccer has its dancing shoes on, and the team is heading to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions eased through the first round of the tournament with a 4-1 win over Quinnipiac on November 13. With a Big Ten Tournament title and history on its side, Penn State’s No. 2 seed granted head coach Erica Dambach’s squad a low-stakes opening opponent.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Overcomes Butler 68-62

Penn State men’s basketball (3-0) took down Butler (1-1) 68-62 on Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Jalen Pickett recorded Penn State’s second triple double in school history against head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s former team. This is the Nittany Lions’ first 3-0 start since their historic...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Lady Lions Beat Youngstown State 77-63 With Strong Fourth Quarter

Penn State women’s basketball (3-0) took down Youngstown State (1-1) on Tuesday night with a 77-63 win. After a slow start, both teams put together good stretches of offense, which the Lady Lions were able to take advantage of more and more as the game progressed. Graduate student Johnasia...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 11

Another week of college football is in the books, folks. While the Nittany Lions celebrated a big 30-0 win over Maryland, former Penn Staters didn’t necessarily fare as well. Let’s take a peek into how former Penn State football players fared around the college football scene this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Hockey Ranked No. 6 In USCHO Poll

Penn State men’s hockey moved up two spots to No. 6 in this week’s USCHO Poll. The move to No. 6 comes after Penn State split its series against No. 1 Minnesota. The Nittany Lions stole a 4-2 away win on Thursday, marking the second week in a row Guy Gadowsky’s team knocked off the No. 1 team in the country. Penn State couldn’t complete the sweep on Friday, as the Golden Gophers won 3-1.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Lady Lions Ironing Out Offense Amid Strong Defensive Performances

Coming off of a dominant 28-point win over Fairfield, head coach Carolyn Kieger and her squad left the court excited but focused on improvement. Penn State women’s basketball allowed just 49 points against the Stags in a dominant performance Two nights earlier, the Lady Lions allowed 67 points against Norfolk State, which has scored a combined 202 points against its two other opponents.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Partnering With Butler For Project 44 Night

Penn State men’s basketball is partnering with Butler to host Project 44 Night during the basketball game between the two programs Monday night. Project 44 is an organization that focuses on helping people find bone marrow matches. It was made in honor of Andrew Smith, a former Butler player who was on both of the Cinderella teams that made it to the NCAA championship in 2010 and 2011. He received a bone marrow transplant during his two-year battle with cancer, giving him more time before he passed away in January 2016.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Pennsylvania Bill Gives Penn State More Leeway With NIL Involvement

After the Pennsylvania legislature made alterations to its preexisting Name, Image, and Likeness law earlier this month, Penn State and other schools will experience more freedom in the space. Signed by Governor Tom Wolf after unanimously passing through the state Senate and state House, Pennsylvania House Bill 2633‘s amendments removed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Onward State

Local Caricaturist Celebrating 40 Years Of Drawing Happy Valley

For the past 40 years, caricaturist Chip Mock has been seen around State College blessing the community with free drawings. From THON events to gamedays to festivals downtown, Mock has set up shop offering his comedic drawings to students, families, alumni, and community members. Mock found his passion for drawing...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy