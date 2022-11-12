Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Onward State
Despite Outside Noise, Sean Clifford Has No Regrets At End Of Penn State Career
Sean Clifford knows a vocal group of Penn State football fans are ready to see something new at quarterback. The veteran quarterback is now in his fourth year as the Nittany Lions’ starter and is facing unrelenting waves of criticism from a chunk of the fanbase. Thanks to pregame boos, “we want Drew” chants, and overwhelmingly toxic social media comments, Clifford’s no stranger to where he stands.
Onward State
Penn State Leaps To No. 11 In College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings
The Nittany Lions continue to climb. Penn State football is now ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, as announced on the ranking release show Tuesday night. James Franklin’s squad jumped three spots, after being ranked No. 14 last week. Just two other Big Ten teams made...
Onward State
Power Ranking Bald Penn State Figures
James Franklin’s football team is 8-2 and Micah Shrewsberry’s men’s basketball squad is 3-0 to start the season. Walk into one of your classes, and the professor might have no hair. If you weren’t already aware, Penn State is getting carried by its bald men. We’ve...
Onward State
Caleb Dorsey Displaying Growth, Resilience As Penn State Hoops’ Early Frontcourt Cornerstone
During Micah Shrewsberry’s first season at the helm of the Penn State men’s basketball program, the former Purdue assistant was forced to adapt to a “small ball” centric playstyle with John Harrar manning the low block as the unit’s default center a season ago. While...
Onward State
Penn State Field Hockey Riding Momentum Ahead Of NCAA Tournament Final Four
For the first time since 2007, Penn State field hockey will play in a semifinal game in the NCAA Tournament. After winning both the opening-round matchup against Louisville and the quarterfinal game over Albany, the Nittany Lions are just two wins away from their first NCAA national championship victory. Their...
Onward State
Penn State Football’s Chris Stoll Named Patrick Mannelly Award Semifinalist
Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll has been named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award. Since its inception in 2019, the award is handed out annually to the best long snapper in the country. Over the course of his career, Stoll has played in 45 games for the Nittany...
Onward State
Penn State Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz Nominated For Broyles Award
Penn State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Manny Diaz has had quite the inaugural season in Happy Valley. Earlier today, Diaz, along with 50 other coaches, was nominated for the 2022 Broyles Award. Named after former University of Arkansas Athletic Director Frank Broyles, the award is annually given to the country’s best assistant coach.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer ‘Peaking At The Perfect Time’ In NCAA Tournament Play
To no one’s surprise, Penn State women’s soccer has its dancing shoes on, and the team is heading to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions eased through the first round of the tournament with a 4-1 win over Quinnipiac on November 13. With a Big Ten Tournament title and history on its side, Penn State’s No. 2 seed granted head coach Erica Dambach’s squad a low-stakes opening opponent.
Onward State
Penn State Football’s Nick Singleton And Jake Pinegar Earn Weekly Big Ten Awards
Penn State true freshman running back Nick Singleton and veteran kicker Jake Pinegar have been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively, following Penn State’s blowout win over Maryland. This is the third time Singleton has earned the weekly honor....
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Overcomes Butler 68-62
Penn State men’s basketball (3-0) took down Butler (1-1) 68-62 on Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Jalen Pickett recorded Penn State’s second triple double in school history against head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s former team. This is the Nittany Lions’ first 3-0 start since their historic...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops’ Jalen Pickett Makes History In Win Over Butler
Penn State point guard Jalen Pickett became the second player in program history to record a triple-double in the Nittany Lions’ 68-62 win over Butler Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Pickett totaled 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists to put his name in the record books...
Onward State
Lady Lions Beat Youngstown State 77-63 With Strong Fourth Quarter
Penn State women’s basketball (3-0) took down Youngstown State (1-1) on Tuesday night with a 77-63 win. After a slow start, both teams put together good stretches of offense, which the Lady Lions were able to take advantage of more and more as the game progressed. Graduate student Johnasia...
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 11
Another week of college football is in the books, folks. While the Nittany Lions celebrated a big 30-0 win over Maryland, former Penn Staters didn’t necessarily fare as well. Let’s take a peek into how former Penn State football players fared around the college football scene this weekend.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Ranked No. 6 In USCHO Poll
Penn State men’s hockey moved up two spots to No. 6 in this week’s USCHO Poll. The move to No. 6 comes after Penn State split its series against No. 1 Minnesota. The Nittany Lions stole a 4-2 away win on Thursday, marking the second week in a row Guy Gadowsky’s team knocked off the No. 1 team in the country. Penn State couldn’t complete the sweep on Friday, as the Golden Gophers won 3-1.
Onward State
Lady Lions Ironing Out Offense Amid Strong Defensive Performances
Coming off of a dominant 28-point win over Fairfield, head coach Carolyn Kieger and her squad left the court excited but focused on improvement. Penn State women’s basketball allowed just 49 points against the Stags in a dominant performance Two nights earlier, the Lady Lions allowed 67 points against Norfolk State, which has scored a combined 202 points against its two other opponents.
Onward State
Penn State Field Hockey Downs Albany 1-0, Advances To NCAA Tournament Semifinal
No. 6 Penn State field hockey took care of business against No. 16 Albany Sunday afternoon, advancing to the NCAA tournament semifinal. After defeating No. 12 Louisville on Friday, the Nittany Lions had another rematch with Albany, who they defeated earlier this season 6-2. It was a very back-and-forth defensive...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer Dominates Quinnipiac With 4-1 Win In First Round Of NCAA Tournament
No. 2-seed Penn State women’s soccer (14-4-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) took a 4-1 win over Quinnipiac (15-3-1, 9-1 MAAC) Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Kate Wiesner’s goal in the first half set the stage for the action-packed match against the Bobcats....
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Partnering With Butler For Project 44 Night
Penn State men’s basketball is partnering with Butler to host Project 44 Night during the basketball game between the two programs Monday night. Project 44 is an organization that focuses on helping people find bone marrow matches. It was made in honor of Andrew Smith, a former Butler player who was on both of the Cinderella teams that made it to the NCAA championship in 2010 and 2011. He received a bone marrow transplant during his two-year battle with cancer, giving him more time before he passed away in January 2016.
Onward State
Pennsylvania Bill Gives Penn State More Leeway With NIL Involvement
After the Pennsylvania legislature made alterations to its preexisting Name, Image, and Likeness law earlier this month, Penn State and other schools will experience more freedom in the space. Signed by Governor Tom Wolf after unanimously passing through the state Senate and state House, Pennsylvania House Bill 2633‘s amendments removed...
Onward State
Local Caricaturist Celebrating 40 Years Of Drawing Happy Valley
For the past 40 years, caricaturist Chip Mock has been seen around State College blessing the community with free drawings. From THON events to gamedays to festivals downtown, Mock has set up shop offering his comedic drawings to students, families, alumni, and community members. Mock found his passion for drawing...
Comments / 0