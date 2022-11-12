Read full article on original website
Related
smokingmusket.com
GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Morehead State Eagles — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more
Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll. WHEN/WHERE. Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
smokingmusket.com
SOUND OFF: West Virginia cruises past Morehead State, Mitchell gets first Mountaineer start
The West Virginia Mountaineers improved to 3-0 on the season with Tuesday’s 75-57 win over the Morehead State Eagles in Morgantown. The win leaves Bob Huggins just one game away from tying Jim Calhoun for third place all-time in career wins. Tre Mitchell exploded for 21 points and six...
smokingmusket.com
Could Nicco Marchiol See Playing Time Saturday?
If this week for the West Virginia Mountaineers couldn’t get any more tumultuous, head coach Neal Brown dropped a doozy of a tidbit during his Tuesday press conference, when he refused to announce backup quarterback Garrett Greene as the start against the Kansas State Wildcats, instead hinting that freshman four star quarterback Nicco Marchiol could also see time.
smokingmusket.com
Garrett Greene Named Offensive Player of the Week
After becoming just the third player in West Virginia Mountaineers history to rush for 100 yards, throw for 100 yards, rush for two touchdowns and pass for a touchdown in a single game, backup quarterback Garrett Greene has been named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Greene...
smokingmusket.com
West By Pod: Signs of Life
It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and getting up off the mat. Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) react to a big win versus Oklahoma and a sixth-straight win in the Backyard Brawl on the hardwood. After their usual Big 12 Recap / Precap, the guys breakdown what to expect from Kansas State this weekend.
smokingmusket.com
TRANSFER NEWS: Freshman CB Mumu Bin-Wahad To Enter Transfer Portal
First reported by Chris Anderson at EerSports.com, freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad has informed the West Virginia Mountaineers coaching staff that he will enter the transfer portal. I appreciate the fans of West Virginia allowing me to represent them. Y’all are one of a kind and truly support the blue...
smokingmusket.com
Gordon Gee Releases Statements On Shane Lyons, Neal Brown
Following the, uh, expected news that Shane Lyons was no longer employed as the Athletic Director for the West Virginia Mountaineers, university president Gordon Gee released the following statements:. “I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well. But with the ever-changing landscape of...
Comments / 0