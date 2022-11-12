ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Could Nicco Marchiol See Playing Time Saturday?

If this week for the West Virginia Mountaineers couldn’t get any more tumultuous, head coach Neal Brown dropped a doozy of a tidbit during his Tuesday press conference, when he refused to announce backup quarterback Garrett Greene as the start against the Kansas State Wildcats, instead hinting that freshman four star quarterback Nicco Marchiol could also see time.
