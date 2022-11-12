NORMAN – Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced the signing of Kaden Cooper to the 2023 signing class Monday. "Kaden is the type of player that can impact the game on both ends of the floor," said Moser. "His length and athleticism combined with his willingness and toughness make him have the potential to be an elite defender. Kaden's ability to go downhill, knock down shots and impact our transition game, fits us offensively. He is a young man who has constantly been improving the last several years. He wants to get better and is extremely driven to improve his game. What I loved in the recruiting process was seeing his love for the state of Oklahoma, his desire to win big at the University of Oklahoma and represent his home state."

