ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 36

ricky jennings
2d ago

I'll stand with the coach's and players..tough year..all the coach's are new..coming from different conferences..I'll still hold my head high and holler boomer sooners as loud as I can..we were spoiled with winning seasons..it'll be alright!!!

Reply
10
True American
3d ago

people I have been a Sooners fan since the sixty's and seen great times and had bad times we have a new coaching staff and new players I have every confidence that brent can build us a great team but Damm you have to have patience

Reply
12
NAME
3d ago

FAKE NEWS STORIES! OU Lost a head coach and 22 starters including QB! Give him 2-3 seasons and OU will be back 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Reply(3)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Cooper Signs With Sooners

NORMAN – Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced the signing of Kaden Cooper to the 2023 signing class Monday. "Kaden is the type of player that can impact the game on both ends of the floor," said Moser. "His length and athleticism combined with his willingness and toughness make him have the potential to be an elite defender. Kaden's ability to go downhill, knock down shots and impact our transition game, fits us offensively. He is a young man who has constantly been improving the last several years. He wants to get better and is extremely driven to improve his game. What I loved in the recruiting process was seeing his love for the state of Oklahoma, his desire to win big at the University of Oklahoma and represent his home state."
NORMAN, OK
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
LUBBOCK, TX
territorysupply.com

13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
insideevs.com

Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City

Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
651K+
Followers
83K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy