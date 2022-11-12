ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt football grades an 'A' in report card for first SEC win since 2019

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PI7w_0j8iCHP000

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After three years of misery, Vanderbilt football finally got it done. Twenty-six missed opportunities to win an SEC game, dating back to 2019, but not on Saturday.

After leading most of the game, the Commodores (4-6, 1-5 SEC) fell behind twice in the fourth quarter but still managed to come back both times, eventually securing a 24-21 win over No. 24 Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) at Kroger Field.

Not only was it Vanderbilt's first SEC win in three years, but it was the first road win over a ranked team since winning at South Carolina in 2007.

Here's how we graded the win:

Offense: A-

Vanderbilt found success with its run game, leaning heavily on Mike Wright and Ray Davis to good effect. The Commodores generally moved the ball well even without their starting quarterback and down two offensive linemen who were out with injuries.

The main killer here was two turnovers, including one that happened when the offense was driving, as well as two fourth-down stops in Kentucky territory.

Still, the grade gets bumped up because the offense was good when it needed to be. Needing a touchdown while down four with five minutes left, the offense went and got it.

Defense: B

Allowing a 72-yard touchdown to Chris Rodriguez was very nearly a killer, but the defense played well overall. Even as Kentucky moved the ball, Vanderbilt did well on third down and in the red zone holding the Wildcats to field goals instead of touchdowns until the fourth quarter.

Special teams: A-

Vanderbilt's special teams weren't asked to do much with bad weather and the offense moving the ball well, but it generally executed what it did do. In particular, a blocked field goal in the second quarter was big for the Commodores.

Coaching: A

For Clark Lea, getting Vanderbilt its first SEC win in three years automatically earns an A. The offensive game plan did a good job taking advantage of Wright's strengths.

More than that, this team never gave up. Even after missed opportunities in winnable games against South Carolina and Missouri, several injuries to key players and a flu outbreak, Lea ensured that the team was ready to go and fought until the very end.

Overall: A

It wasn't the prettiest or most perfect performance, but Vanderbilt finally exorcised the demon of its SEC losing streak, and for that it gets top marks.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

