Best PlayStation Early Black Friday Deals: Today's Top PS5 Offers
Black Friday sales are already getting started this week, and there are already got some impressive deals to check out for PlayStation owners. We've already got discounts for SSDs, video games, headsets, and more, so check out all our favourite early PS5 Black Friday deals just below here. Remember, Black Friday deals are just getting started, so make sure you're following @IGNDeals on Twitter for instant deal updates, and bookmark your favorite IGN Black Friday pages to make sure you don't miss a thing.
Xbox Put Its Streaming-Only Console On Hold Due to High Costs
Microsoft's streaming-only Xbox console, codenamed Project Keystone, was put on hold because it was too expensive to produce. Speaking to The Verge (and spotted by VGC), Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft couldn't create a streaming-only console it could sell for a cheap enough price. Spencer hoped to sell Project Keystone for around $99 to $129, and even though Microsoft takes a hit on every console it sells, the streaming-only machine simply cost too much.
Elon Musk Reportedly Fires Entire Twitter Gaming Marketing Team Alongside 4400 Contracted Employees
Twitter is undergoing a ton of turmoil since Elon Musk completed his acquisition of the popular microblogging platform. Following the massive layoffs that saw several Twitter employees without a job, the company is now looking to rehire many of them who were let go without any prior notice. The layoffs...
Ballads of Hongye - Official Pre-Launch Concept Trailer
Ballads of Hongye will be available on Steam on November 15, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this Eastern-themed strategy city-builder game. In Ballads of Hongye, take on the role of the local magistrate and carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Why Is Riri Williams Treated Like an Infinity Stone McGuffin in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
Full spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and the much-anticipated sequel had many roles it needed to fill. It had to be the next blockbuster installment in one of Marvel’s most important franchises, a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, and a launchpad for the next phase of the ongoing MCU saga. Not only does it introduce Namor and the people of Talokan, as well as lay groundwork for the MCU’s version of mutants, but it also introduces the latest in a long line of young, up-and-coming superheroes that have been popping up across Phase 4: Riri Williams, known in the comics as Ironheart, who will be appearing in her own spin-off series on Disney+ in 2023.
Why Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Paid Expansion Is A Good Thing - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:CD Projekt Red has confirmed that its major Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty, will be paid DLC when it's released in 2023. Guerrilla Games has confirmed that the upcoming virtual reality game Horizon: Call of the Mountain will be released in February as a PlayStation VR2 launch title. Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
Best Steam Deck Accessories 2022
The Valve Steam Deck is close to perfect all on its own, especially if you invest in one of the ultra-fast SSD models. But even this cutting-edge handheld console can benefit from accessories that’ll make the gaming experience even better. The Steam Deck doesn’t come with a docking station...
We All Need This Excellent Password Manager Deal During Black Friday
Black Friday can go wrong in probably just two scenarios; Number 1, you forget to log in to a retailer site, forget your username and password in a pinch, and miss that perfect Black Friday deal. Number 2 (probably a bit worse), you use the same password for every single site, and your accounts get hacked resulting in multiple fraudulent purchases on your credit card. Big yikes.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Free DLC Voice "Kagami" Trailer
Meet Kagami (voiced by Arin Hanson) in this latest trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Check it out to learn more about the Captain of the Royal Secret Service. Embody the "Snow Dragon" and show off your skills with the Dual Blades with this new free player voice DLC for your Hunter, available on November 24, 2022.
Missing: Exclusive Official Trailer
When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers...and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.
European Union Deputy's Tweet Provokes Console Wars; Issues A Clarification Later
Microsoft has been in the spotlight due to their record breaking, proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which has come under the scrutiny of the European Union, which has decided to launch an in-depth investigation. The Union recently tweeted about opening the investigation on this case. However, the investigation has now...
Black Friday Deal: The HP Reverb G2 Is Now $100 Cheaper Than the Oculus Quest 2
For Black Friday, HP has just lowered the price of its HP Reverb G2 headset to only $299, a massive $300 price drop from its original $599 MSRP. That's now $100 cheaper than the base model Meta Quest 2 and is now the VR headset to get for the budget conscious. The HP Reverb G2 is also well known to be one of the best headsets you can get right now for sims like racing games and Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Dynopunk - Official Announcement Trailer
Dynopunk is an ironic adventure set in a cyberpunk world where dinosaurs have taken the place of humans. Run a repair shop, fix gadgets, find a personalized approach to every customer while offering them beverages, and have heart-to-heart conversations. At the same time, you'll have to sort out your private life and chase your dream. Dynopunk will release on Steam soon.
WizKids Reveals Life-Sized Pseudodragon Familiar Statue
WizKids has reavealed the next collectible in its line of life-sized statues, the next entry in its "Familiars" line (following the debut Quasit demon earlier this year). The new is a Pseudodragon. The creature is a popular choice of magical familiar for mages - afterall, who wouldn't want a dragon that's roughly the size (and in some cases, temperment) of a housecat?
Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Feature The MCU’s Best Cameo? | IGN Live Spoilercast
SPOILER WARNING! Anything’s possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe these days. Our Spoilercast crew breaks down one of Wakanda Forever’s most interesting moments.
Zoe Saldaña on Revisiting Grief for ‘From Scratch’ and Her Future With Marvel
The risk of starring in an adaptation of a popular book is a high one — it’s nearly impossible to make every reader happy. With Tembi Locke’s “From Scratch,” a bestseller and one of Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club picks, the risk was even higher. The book was Locke’s own memoir, one about love, loss and family. When Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine bought the rights and began adapting the story for Netflix’s limited series — one run by Tembi’s sister, Attica Locke — Zoe Saldaña was approached to play the leading role of Amy. While the Critics Choice nominations have not yet been announced,...
Xbox Game Pass to Get Gungrave G.O.R.E, Dune: Spice Wars, and More in Nov 2022 as Microsoft Shares Its Transparency Report for Gaming
'Tis that time of the month when Xbox Game Pass unveils its lineup of games joining the popular subscription service for the second half of the month. Kicking things off, Game Pass users might want to remember that Jumpship's Somerville and Obsidian's Pentiment is currently available to download on cloud, console and PC as a Day One title. Furthermore, November 2022 will see other Day One launches and previews, starting off with Dune: Spice Wars, which will be playable on PC tomorrow.
The Last Jedi Director Really Wants to Make Another Star Wars Film
The Last Jedi may have its detractors but director Rian Johnson still wants to make another Star Wars film. Currently doing press for his upcoming detective thriller Glass Onion, the filmmaker revealed during an interview with Variety that he’s still keen to return to the galaxy far, far away. “Making Star Wars was the high point of my life,” he said. “I pray to God I'll be back there someday.”
