Kyle Kuzma's Status For Jazz-Wizards Game

Kyle Kuzma is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.

UPDATE: Kyle Kuzma will play in Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Washington Wizards are hosting the Utah Jazz in Washington D.C.

Kyle Kuzma has been added to the injury report as questionable due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: "Kyle Kuzma (illness) now listed questionable Saturday."

The NBA Champion forward has had a good season averaging 18.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

He is in his second season with the organization after being traded via the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2021.

In his first season with the Wizards, he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

The rebounds and assists were both career highs.

In his most recent game, he had 36 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists on 5/11 shooting from the three-point range.

He also led the Wizards to a 113-105 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

They come into Saturday night with a 6-6 record in their first 12 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The roster is talented enough that if they can remain healthy, they will be competing for a play-in tournament spot.

Meanwhile, the Jazz come into the night with a 10-3 record in their first 13 games and are the first seed in the Western Conference.

They have been the biggest surprise to start the 2022-23 season because, over the offseason, they traded away franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Therefore, they were seen as a team who would be closer to the bottom standings.