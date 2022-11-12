Purdue football becomes bowl eligible by knocking off No. 21 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Lots of spirited play. Lots of talking. Lots of flags.

With control of the Big Ten West at stake, you expected a heated battle between Purdue and Illinois on a cold and windy day at Memorial Stadium.

It was that and more.

In the end, the Boilermakers remained in the chase for the division title after outlasting the 21st-ranked Fighting Illini 31-24. Purdue can gain at least a share of the West championship with two wins but it stays in the hunt for a spot in the conference championship game for another week. The Boilermakers also became bowl eligible with the victory.

The Boilermakers sealed the victory on an interception by linebacker Kieren Douglas, who caught the ball off a tipped pass by Lawrence Johnson. And Jeff Brohm called for a pass on fourth-and-9 from the 32-yard line to keep the ball. TJ Sheffield caught the 15-yard pass, leading to a 25-yard field goal by Mitchell Fineran with 1:05 left and a 10-point lead. O'Connell tossed three touchdowns, including two to Payne Durham, and the defense recovered following an awful start to snap a two-game losing streak. Chase Brown scored two touchdowns for Illinois, which lost control of winning the West after the loss.

Devin Mockobee recorded another 100-yard rushing game, totaling 106 on 28 carries.

Both teams were penalized 18 times for 201 yards. Seven pass interference flags were thrown. A handful of unsportsmanlike penalties. All for the Cannon Trophy.

What happened: Another slow start for the Boilermakers, who watched the Fighting Illini march down the field in six plays, capped by Chase Brown’s 2-yard TD run. But this happened before to the defense, which recovered to produce three straight three-and-outs. Meanwhile, the offense leaned on Devin Mockobee and Aidan O’Connell in the running game as Jeff Brohm sprinkled in some option play to push Purdue in the end zone. Mockobee scored on a 6-yard run. After Illinois took the lead on another Brown TD run, the Boilermakers answered at the end of the first half. O’Connell connected with Charlie Jones for 32 yards, one play after a controversial pass interference call on the Illini. Purdue scored on three straight possessions, from the end of the first half through the early part of the fourth quarter. The last two scores were Durham's TD receptions from O’Connell, covering 5 and 12 yards. The last one broke a 21-21 tie.

What it means: Purdue remains in contention for the division but will need a loss from Saturday's winner between Wisconsin and Iowa in the final two weeks to reach the conference championship game. The Boilermakers will need to win out to gain at least a share of the title.

What’s next: The Boilermakers return to Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 19 to face Northwestern on Senior Day.

