Georgia football final: Georgia football remains perfect, clinches SEC East title

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Georgia football remains perfect after a 45-19 win Saturday at MIssissippi State. In the process, Georgia clinched the SEC East title where it will face LSU on Dec. 3 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

10:22 p.m. | UGA football RB Kendall Milton scores long rushing touchdown

Kendall Milton breaks free for a 34-yard touchdown and Georgia football puts the final touches on a road victory at Mississippi State. There's 2:04 remaining in the game, but No. 1 Georgia leads 45-19.

9:45 p.m. | Georgia football tight end Darnell Washington scores TD

Georgia extends lead on a 2-yard pass from Stetson Bennett to tight end Darnell Washington. Georgia leads 38-19 early in the fourth quarter. Not that it's important, but Georgia was favored by 16 1/2

9:41 p.m.|Georgia Football benefits from Mississippi State roughing the kicker

UGA kicker Jack Podlesny hit a 22-yard field goal before a personal foul penalty gave Georgia first and goal from the 2. The fourth quarter ends with Georgia still at the 2-yard line, leading 31-19.

9:13 p.m. | Georgia football's Ladd McConkey strikes gain

UGA football QB Stetson Bennett hits Ladd McConkey on a 17-yard touchdown pass and the Bulldogs go ahead 31-12 midway through the third quarter. It's McConkey's second touchdown in as many drives after scoring on a reverse on the Bulldogs' first possession of the second half.

9:00 p.m. | UGA football WR Ladd McConkey scores on 70-yard reverse

Georgia's Ladd McConkey takes a 70-yard reverse to the house to give the Bulldogs a 24-12 lead early in the second half. It's the longest run Mississippi State has allowed this season.

8:34 p.m. |Mississippi State football punt return TD before half

Disaster for Georgia before the half. Zavion Thomas returned a short punt 63 yards for a touchdown with 3 seconds to go in the first half. Kamari Lassiter was in coverage on a failed two-point conversion pass on left side. Georgia lead is 17-12 at the half.

8:25 p.m. |Mississippi State Bulldogs get another quick score

Mississippi State's longest pass play of the night went for 47 yards from Will Rogers to Jaden Walley, but it couldn't cash in. The maroon Bulldogs get a 36-yard Massimo Biscardi field goal to slice the Georgia lead to 17-6 with 51 seconds to go in the half.

8:18 p.m. |Stetson Bennett TD run puts Georgia up more comfortably

After a big catch by Kearis Jackson on third down, Stetson Bennett's 4-yard touchdown run puts Georgia up 17-3. There's 2:29 to go in the first half. Bennett is now tied for the team lead with 7 touchdown runs

8:09 p.m. |Mississippi State Bulldogs get on scoreboard

Mississippi State worked the ball downfield with the short passing game on a 14 play, 62-yard drive that went nearly 7 minutes, but Georgia's defense forced a field goal with a third-down run stop. Massimo Biscardi's 25-yard field goal cuts Georgia lead to 10-3. There's 5:01 to go in the half.

7:53 p.m. |Jack Podlesny field goal increases Georgia Bulldogs lead

Georgia gets a 28-yard Jack Podlesny to go up 10-0 with 11:57 to go in the second quarter. A third down pass from Stetson Bennett was too high for Darnell Washington in the end zone. Mississippi State fans wanted a fumble when Nathaniel Watson came down with the ball on a Daijun Edwards run but officials ruled it wasn't a fumble.

7:43 p.m. | Georgia football defense stout early

Mississippi State had just one first down in the first quarter. Georgia is outgaining Mississippi State 117-30. Stetson Bennett had an interception on a long throw in the quarter. Georgia is driving now after a completion to Bowers and a face mask penalty.

7:15 p.m. |Georgia goes ahead on opening drive

Georgia went 73 yards on 9 plays before getting a 2-yard Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers touchdown. Bennnett fumbled on first down and Kenny McIntosh was dropped for minus-1 on second down before the TD pass off a fake. 7-0 9:50 to go in first.

6:32 p.m. | More from observations pregame of Georgia football

Outside linebacker Robert Beal (neck) is warming up. Guard Xavier Truss (toe) and Amarius Mims (MCL) are dressed out and going through drills. Truss looks like he's with the starti

I didn't see A.D. Mitchell at all. He has traveled before and not played, but apparently not this time. Tight end Arik Gilbert is here. Jalon Walker is working with the outside linebackers and Darris Smith isn't here. He was injured against Florida.

5:37 p.m. | Georgia football wide receivers warming up but without AD Mitchell so far

Eight Georgia wide receivers are going through early pregame drills. No sign of A.D. Mitchell so far. He's likely going to miss another game with a high ankle sprain. We'll see if he traveled and if he's going to come out later.

5:29 p.m. | Georgia football readies for Mississippi State Bulldogs defense

Kirby Smart called Mississippi State's defense "disruptive," and said it likes to take chances.

“They do a lot of games up there, a lot of twists," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. Try to confuse us. We know we’ve just got to attack them out of the gate and be physical out of the gate because they’re trying to be physical with us. We can’t be outphyscialed.”

Said Ericson: "They do move around so much and they’re fast when they do it and they puncture. Us as offensive line we have to have our eyes ready and we have to match their intensity and their speed.”

5:04 p.m. | Georgia Bulldogs go up against former teammate Justin Robinson

Wide receiver Justin Robinson didn’t make much noise on the field at Georgia. He had two catches in two seasons, one a touchdown against UAB, and put his name in the transfer portal after last season.

He landed at Mississippi State and will go up against his former teammates tonight.

“It’s going to be like déjà vu,” cornerback Kamari Lassiter said.

The 6-foot-4 220-pound Robinson from McDonough got his first start last week against Auburn. He has 15 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown.

"He's played one of their outside receiver spots,” Smart said. “He's made some plays for them. They've gone to him quite a bit in terms of screens and vertical passing game and underneath stuff."

4:38 p.m. | About those Mississippi State Bulldog cowbells

Georgia players heard cowbell noise at beginning of team meetings for multiple days “to kind of annoy them,” coach Kirby Smart said on his radio show.

A few players this week said they got a taste of artificial noisemakers in high school.

“You always have the team moms shaking the homemade shakers and stuff like that, but nothing to that extent,” Ericson said.

4:15 p.m. | Today’s referee and Georgia game captains

The referee today is Steve Marlowe.

Georgia’s game captains: cornerback Kamari Lassiter, inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, offensive tackle Warren McClendon and wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

