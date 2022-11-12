Here is the high school football schedule and scores for the WIAA state semifinals

STEVENS POINT - Lauren Strasman scored 22 points and Emma Jossie added 18 to lead the Panthers to the season-opening nonconference win. “It is great to have Lauren back this season from the knee injury, She was a force inside,” SPASH coach Kraig Terpstra said. “We passed well tonight. We will need to rebound and defend better as the season progresses.”

APPLETON, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO