Here is the high school football schedule and scores for the WIAA state semifinals

By Mike Sherry, Appleton Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
Division 1

Kimberly 42, Bay Port 21

Mukwonago 47, Sussex Hamilton 21

Division 2

West De Pere 26, Kaukauna 7

Kettle Moraine 7, Brookfield Central 0

Division 3

West Salem 37, Onalaska 14

Monroe 48, New Berlin West 6

Division 4

Columbus 32, Freedom 16

Catholic Memorial 20, Two Rivers 14

Division 5

La Crosse Aquinas 44, Kewaunee 19

Mayville 26, Prairie du Chien 21

Division 6

Stratford 20, St. Mary’s Springs 14, OT

Mondovi 14, Darlington 7

Division 7

Shiocton 21, Cashton 19

Eau Claire Regis 43, Bangor 7

8-player championship

Newman Catholic 54, Belmont 0

