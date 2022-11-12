Here is the high school football schedule and scores for the WIAA state semifinals
Division 1
Kimberly 42, Bay Port 21
Mukwonago 47, Sussex Hamilton 21
Division 2
West De Pere 26, Kaukauna 7
Kettle Moraine 7, Brookfield Central 0
Division 3
West Salem 37, Onalaska 14
Monroe 48, New Berlin West 6
Division 4
Columbus 32, Freedom 16
Catholic Memorial 20, Two Rivers 14
Division 5
La Crosse Aquinas 44, Kewaunee 19
Mayville 26, Prairie du Chien 21
Division 6
Stratford 20, St. Mary’s Springs 14, OT
Mondovi 14, Darlington 7
Division 7
Shiocton 21, Cashton 19
Eau Claire Regis 43, Bangor 7
8-player championship
Newman Catholic 54, Belmont 0
