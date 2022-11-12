Effective: 2022-11-16 03:48:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Koolau Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A building northwest swell (330 degrees) will produce advisory level surf along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui through this afternoon. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf heights from 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores and 10 to 14 feet along west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai. Surf heights from 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Oahu. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.

