weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches with the higher amounts expected in higher terrain and in the Saint John Valley. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Chariton, Howard, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Chariton; Howard; Linn; Macon; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, Harding County, Quay County, Roosevelt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 11:21:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-14 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Curry County; Harding County; Quay County; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Curry County, Quay County, Roosevelt County and Harding County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 11 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be found along the higher terrain of the North Shore. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some additional light accumulations may linger Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hansford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 12:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...In Oklahoma...Beaver County, and along with the eastern Texas and portions of the central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
WSLS
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harvey, McPherson, Saline, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harvey; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to perhaps 2 inches. * WHERE...Saline, McPherson, Harvey, Sedgwick and Sumner Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 11:37:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reductions in visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for City and Borough of Juneau, Glacier Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 01:46:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau; Glacier Bay DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Gustavus and Juneau areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog has been patchy at times with improved visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Washington, Interior Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 07:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Washington; Interior Hancock WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches, sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Central Washington and Interior Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-17 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, highest amounts generally across the northern foothills. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Butte County, the Northern Foot Hills and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Merrimack, Strafford, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 09:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Merrimack; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Temperatures are continuing to warm across the region with road temperatures now above freezing. As a result, the threat for icy road conditions has ended.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Koolau Windward, Niihau by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:48:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Koolau Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A building northwest swell (330 degrees) will produce advisory level surf along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui through this afternoon. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf heights from 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores and 10 to 14 feet along west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai. Surf heights from 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Oahu. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chenango, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Southern Oneida, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 07:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Madison; Otsego; Southern Oneida; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 06:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 06:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside THE DUST ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 AM PST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Southern Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:13:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST/7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST/7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 04:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST/7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST/7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Maui Central Valley North, Maui Windward West, Molokai North by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:48:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A building northwest swell (330 degrees) will produce advisory level surf along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui through this afternoon. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf heights from 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Molokai. Surf heights building from 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores of Maui. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected, except 20 to 30 mph with isolated gusts of 40 to 50 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...Ojai Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
