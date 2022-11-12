ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, IL

How one group of players and its trip to state forever changed the legacy of IVC volleyball

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuNE7_0j8iC5tX00

NORMAL — Only three players in the history of Illinois High School Association volleyball have surpassed 1,800 career kills.

Kenna Wollard is one of them.

The Illinois Valley Central senior led a revitalized effort in taking a 25-16, 25-15 victory over Freeburg in the Class 2A third-place match on Saturday afternoon at CEFCU Arena. This was the first state trophy in the history of IVC volleyball program.

“I’m so grateful for this team, and I’m so, so glad we got to end it this way,” Wollard said. "This was an awesome experience. I think this is every high school’s goal to make it to state, make it to Redbird Arena.

“That’s what we did.”

The Purdue commit's 14th and final kill of her high school days helped seal the IVC’s record-setting 37th victory of the season, ending the 6-foot-1 outside hitter’s prep days. She now sits as the state’s second all-time kill leader with 1,813.

A feat that won’t soon be forgotten.

“She’s a once-in-a-lifetime player for a coach in a small school like that,” IVC coach Troy Webb said. “It’s just been amazing following her progress.”

Webb recalls meeting Wollard as a freshman and her being a "tall, lanky kid that could jump out of the gym." Her development included getting more control of her game as a sophomore and junior, to where she ended up now.

Or as Webb describes her senior season as being "lights out."

“She’s defined our program the last four years,” he said, “so we’re definitely going to miss her.”

Beyond the court

Wollard’s reach goes beyond what the casual fan sees. She impacts young players in the Chillicothe and Mossville communities. Many grade-schoolers intently watched her every move throughout the two days at the state finals. Their eyes lit up any time she put down one of her thunderous kills or even crossed paths with her, likely thinking to themselves, "I want to be like that."

“We accomplished a lot together,” IVC junior Ali Bainter said, “so she’s so special on and off the court.

“We work together as a duo really, really well.”

As a Mossville sixth grader, Bainter began her volleyball journey with Wollard. She was then in seventh grade — Wollard in eighth — when the pair were IESA state champions.

Over this season, the 5-foot-7 setter, who had 23 assists in the third-place match, has leaned heavily on Wollard’s advice, finding out that her hitter has a lot to offer in terms of support and setting advice.

“She’s unlike anybody I’ve ever played with,” Bainter said.

Wollard did her best to articulate her legacy, a nearly impossible ask of a player who was less than 30 minutes removed from playing her final match. But like she’s done so many times before, Wollard deflected praise, instead heaping it upon those that helped form her into the player she is today.

Truly gracious and noble was her answer.

“I’m really thankful,” she said, “and (setting the kills record is) an awesome accomplishment, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without all the girls I play with, the amazing setters that get the ball up to me. I'm just so thankful because they’re just so selfless.”

Looking to the future

Wollard along with classmates Olivia Thompson and Mairen Mannon have set the new standard for IVC volleyball. The trio graduates with a 67-12-1 mark, two Elite Eight berths and a bronze trophy to be added to the case.

A strong core including Bainter, Sage Geltmaker (eight kills in the third-place match), Lizzy Short, Alexia Webb and Laila Peterson will be back and leave the program in good hands.

“I think it’s kind of bittersweet,” Mannon said. “It’s so sad that it’s over but now we’re all on to bigger and better things. We ended the season on a good note, so I’m really glad we were able to pull through and finish out strong.”

'Complete package':IVC phenom cements status as one of Peoria's all-time volleyball greats

Added Thompson, “For me, personally, to be able to finish (my career) out in CEFCU Arena rather than just some random high school, being able to have this fully extended season was so important. Just being able to finish it in such a special way was a really great way to end it.

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

Class 2A volleyball state finals

At CEFCU Arena, Normal

Friday’s semifinals

Genoa-Kingston def. Illinois Valley Central 25-23, 25-15

Elmhurst IC Catholic def. Freeburg 17-25, 25-22, 25-18

Saturday’s finals

Third: IVC def. Freeburg 25-17, 25-18

Title: Genoa-Kingston def. Elmhurst IC Catholic 25-21, 27-25

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pekin, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Glenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Pekin High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

Shannon Jr. drops 30, No. 19 Illinois blows out Monmouth

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points in the first half alone on his way to a 30-point performance, leading Illinois to a 103-65 blowout win over Monmouth Monday night at State Farm Center. In the final game of a season opening three-game homestand, the 19th-ranked Illini (3-0) had three players in double-figures, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022

4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
firstsportz.com

Fan Arrested for Misconduct During WWE Show, Female Wrestler Breaks Silence

Things got heated up at a WWE live event this Saturday, when a fan threw a glass of drink at Scarlett Bordeaux. And obviously the act hasn’t gone down well with “The Smokeshow”. WWE was present in Peoria, Illinois for a live event where the said event took place. This caused a huge ruckus at the arena as many fans had to be ejected and the cops were called following the incident.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Developer wants to build sports complex in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. – A local developer wants some land owned by the City of Pekin so that it can be turned into a sports complex and more. Casey Baldovini says he’s been working on plans for the last six months for some land on Route 98 to be a multi-sport complex.
PEKIN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois

Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Proposal reborn to add pavilion to Donovan Park

PEORIA, Ill. – The group that wants to add a pavilion to Donovan Park in North Peoria is trying again to make their proposal a reality with the Park District. Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill says in a news release the park board has agreed to hear a status report on the proposed project by the group “PAV in the Park” at the board’s meeting Wednesday.
PEORIA, IL
KISS 106

Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew

If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Instant Galesburg-area millionaire cashes in lottery ticket. Here’s the game and how much they won

A lucky winner turned a scratch-off lottery ticket into much more than 200 times their $30 investment recently at Galesburg grocery store. As reported earlier this month, the Galesburg Hy-Vee Store on National Boulevard sold an Illinois scratch-off ticket that resulted in $3 million prize for the lucky winner. The winner paid $30 for the “200X” game ticket.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Gas prices decline in Peoria-Pekin area

PEORIA, Ill. – Don’t tell some gas stations in Peoria, but both AAA and GasBuddy.com say the price of gas took a bit of a drop in the last week. AAA’s Peoria-Pekin Metro average as of Monday sits at nearly $4.15 a gallon — a decrease of a little more than 13 cents from a week ago.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Longtime local radio personality passes away

PEORIA, Ill. — His voice graced Central Illinois’ airwaves for many years. Former WIRL (102.7 Super Hits) Morning Host Rick Stephenson passed away on Tuesday. Rick loved radio and his listeners. He did a great deal of charity work over the years, and after leaving radio full-time, he served as the public relations coordinator for CWTC (Community Workshop and Training Center) in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

‘Wakanda Forever’ watch party sells out in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the biggest movies of the year brought together dozens of Peoria residents earlier Sunday at Willow Knolls Mall. ‘Wakanda Forever’, the newest Marvel movie to grace the silver screen, is already bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. This was aided by an event organized by State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, who sent out an open invitation to the event.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Caterpillar worker ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron

MAPLETON, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. Steven Dierkes, 39, of Peoria, was “immediately incinerated” after falling into a crucible […]
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local State Representative hospitalized after car crash

GIBSON CITY (25 News Now) - A local State Representative is hospitalized after being involved in a car accident. A post from State Representative Thomas Bennett’s Facebook page indicated the Representative was involved in an accident Sunday night. The post says he was on his way home from an...
GIBSON CITY, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy