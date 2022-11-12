How one group of players and its trip to state forever changed the legacy of IVC volleyball

NORMAL — Only three players in the history of Illinois High School Association volleyball have surpassed 1,800 career kills.

Kenna Wollard is one of them.

The Illinois Valley Central senior led a revitalized effort in taking a 25-16, 25-15 victory over Freeburg in the Class 2A third-place match on Saturday afternoon at CEFCU Arena. This was the first state trophy in the history of IVC volleyball program.

“I’m so grateful for this team, and I’m so, so glad we got to end it this way,” Wollard said. "This was an awesome experience. I think this is every high school’s goal to make it to state, make it to Redbird Arena.

“That’s what we did.”

The Purdue commit's 14th and final kill of her high school days helped seal the IVC’s record-setting 37th victory of the season, ending the 6-foot-1 outside hitter’s prep days. She now sits as the state’s second all-time kill leader with 1,813.

A feat that won’t soon be forgotten.

“She’s a once-in-a-lifetime player for a coach in a small school like that,” IVC coach Troy Webb said. “It’s just been amazing following her progress.”

Webb recalls meeting Wollard as a freshman and her being a "tall, lanky kid that could jump out of the gym." Her development included getting more control of her game as a sophomore and junior, to where she ended up now.

Or as Webb describes her senior season as being "lights out."

“She’s defined our program the last four years,” he said, “so we’re definitely going to miss her.”

Beyond the court

Wollard’s reach goes beyond what the casual fan sees. She impacts young players in the Chillicothe and Mossville communities. Many grade-schoolers intently watched her every move throughout the two days at the state finals. Their eyes lit up any time she put down one of her thunderous kills or even crossed paths with her, likely thinking to themselves, "I want to be like that."

“We accomplished a lot together,” IVC junior Ali Bainter said, “so she’s so special on and off the court.

“We work together as a duo really, really well.”

As a Mossville sixth grader, Bainter began her volleyball journey with Wollard. She was then in seventh grade — Wollard in eighth — when the pair were IESA state champions.

Over this season, the 5-foot-7 setter, who had 23 assists in the third-place match, has leaned heavily on Wollard’s advice, finding out that her hitter has a lot to offer in terms of support and setting advice.

“She’s unlike anybody I’ve ever played with,” Bainter said.

Wollard did her best to articulate her legacy, a nearly impossible ask of a player who was less than 30 minutes removed from playing her final match. But like she’s done so many times before, Wollard deflected praise, instead heaping it upon those that helped form her into the player she is today.

Truly gracious and noble was her answer.

“I’m really thankful,” she said, “and (setting the kills record is) an awesome accomplishment, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without all the girls I play with, the amazing setters that get the ball up to me. I'm just so thankful because they’re just so selfless.”

Looking to the future

Wollard along with classmates Olivia Thompson and Mairen Mannon have set the new standard for IVC volleyball. The trio graduates with a 67-12-1 mark, two Elite Eight berths and a bronze trophy to be added to the case.

A strong core including Bainter, Sage Geltmaker (eight kills in the third-place match), Lizzy Short, Alexia Webb and Laila Peterson will be back and leave the program in good hands.

“I think it’s kind of bittersweet,” Mannon said. “It’s so sad that it’s over but now we’re all on to bigger and better things. We ended the season on a good note, so I’m really glad we were able to pull through and finish out strong.”

'Complete package':IVC phenom cements status as one of Peoria's all-time volleyball greats

Added Thompson, “For me, personally, to be able to finish (my career) out in CEFCU Arena rather than just some random high school, being able to have this fully extended season was so important. Just being able to finish it in such a special way was a really great way to end it.

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

Class 2A volleyball state finals

At CEFCU Arena, Normal

Friday’s semifinals

Genoa-Kingston def. Illinois Valley Central 25-23, 25-15

Elmhurst IC Catholic def. Freeburg 17-25, 25-22, 25-18

Saturday’s finals

Third: IVC def. Freeburg 25-17, 25-18

Title: Genoa-Kingston def. Elmhurst IC Catholic 25-21, 27-25