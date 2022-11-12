ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

South Texas Hindu Society celebrates Indian culture with annual festival, health fair

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4oPj_0j8iC2FM00

Community members gathered at the Sri Venkateswara Temple on Saturday to celebrate Indian culture with food, music, dance and educational programming.

The annual festival, which began 13 years ago, started as a community health fair to provide free services, such as medical tests and blood pressure checks, according to Chairman Rajan Ahuja. The festival returned this year after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Texas Hindu Society was formed in 2002.

“It’s always been about giving back,” Ahuja said. “Our community has been blessed with Corpus Christi and we have a lot of doctors who are Indian who wanted to get together and give back to the community."

The festival kicked off with a group prayer, followed by a performance by Garjana Dhol Tasha, a 16-person band from San Antonio. Some band members carried large double-headed drums, or dhol tasha, tied around their waists with rope, while others held hand cymbals.

The band formed a circle outside the Sri Venkateswara Temple, as women from the crowd performed traditional dances in the middle while children waved bright orange flags.

Attendees browsed through booths, trying 12 different varieties of Indian food, getting henna tattooes and buying Indian jewelry and clothing. The event also featured educational programming about India.

Hindu society committee member Sonali Joshi, 42, said the festival is a way to allow Corpus Christi residents to experience Indian traditions, culture and dance.

“It’s open to anybody and everybody,” Joshi said. “You can come and experience our music, fashion and prayers, and of course our food is so famous and you know everybody wants to try it. If we don’t showcase, how will everybody know what we have to offer?”

For more information or to donate to the South Texas Hindu Society, go to www.southtexashindusociety.org.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Peppermint Lane returns to downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time once again for a trip down Peppermint Lane!. Executive Director of the Downtown Management District Alyssa Mason joined us live to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect at Peppermint Lane for its fourth year back from being put to rest almost 50 years ago.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Kleberg County Pregnancy Resource Center Opens New Location

KINGSVILLE- The Kleberg County Pregnancy Resource Center (KCPRC) and baby boutique has moved to their new location at 401 E. Caesar Street in Kingsville. A ribbon cutting took place on November 10 to commemorate the event. To learn more about KCPRC visit them online at https://klebergpregnancy.org.
KINGSVILLE, TX
cohaitungchi.com

7 Gorgeous Gulf Coast Beaches — From Texas to Florida

There are five states lucky enough to have a coastline along the Gulf of Mexico, often referred to as the Gulf Coast. These states — Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida — bring in millions of travelers each summer with promises of emerald waters and white-sand beaches. The problem? With hundreds of miles of picture-perfect shoreline, how does one choose exactly where to go to soak up some sun?
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas mom who lost daughter to flu urges people to get vaccinated

AUSTIN, Texas — Six weeks into flu season the Texas Department of State Health Services is urging people to get vaccinated against the flu—and so is a Texas mother who lost her two-year-old daughter to the virus. Across Texas and the United States, influenza activity is higher than...
TEXAS STATE
KRIS 6 News

Pet Of The Week: Simba

Stop by and visit Simba and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
conroetoday.com

Jury convicts Corpus Christi man for possession of a pipe bomb

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- A federal jury in Corpus Christi has convicted a 44-year-old man for possessing an unregistered destructive device, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. The jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before convicting Elden Don Brannan following a two-day trial. On Feb. 23, law enforcement responded to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy