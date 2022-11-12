ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

westernmassnews.com

Community Thanksgiving meal brings Springfield residents together

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The holiday season got off to an early start at the Boys and Girls Club Family Center in Springfield with their annual community Thanksgiving dinner. Organizers told Western Mass News they worked for days preparing the Thanksgiving feast for hundreds of people, and the community’s gratitude made...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

Why have multiple restaurants in Worcester's Canal District closed?

WORCESTER, Mass. — Restaurants in Worcester's downtown Canal District, near the city's new Polar Park, are shutting down. When the new ballpark opened, Worcester got rid of free on-street parking in the area, which, business owners say, has been a big hit. The Hangover Pub closed in September and...
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Crew battling fire at Fall River shopping plaza

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River Monday night. The fire broke out at the shopping complex on Mariano Bishop Blvd. just after 9 p.m. The plaza is home to several businesses including Burns Power Tools. Video show a...
FALL RIVER, MA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

Norwood Grocery Store Where The Staff Shops For You Is Opening Soon

NORWOOD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Many customers who have tried online grocery shopping have experienced receiving surprise substitutions or wilted produce. One local grocery store is working to change that... but you can't shop for yourself. Addie's will be opening in Norwood, just off of the Automile, and caters...
NORWOOD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season

NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Another Canal District Restaurant Down: Maddi's Cookery to Close

WORCESTER - After over four years on Water Street in Worcester's Canal District, Maddi's Cookery & Taphouse announced on Sunday the restaurant will be closing on Nov. 19 due to circumstances beyond their control. Maddi's announcement comes less than week after Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street announced they are...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Housing Authority on T&G Santa's list

WORCESTER ― Since 1938, the T&G Santa Fund has brightened Christmas for thousands of local children whose circumstances call for a bit of elfin intervention. This year, the 84-year tradition continues as Santa’s Worcester workshop, otherwise known as the newspaper, partners with the United Way of Central Massachusetts to turn monetary donations into gifts for children under the care of nonprofit service agencies and organizations.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Volunteers sought for Bishop's Dinner on Thanksgiving

Catholic Charities Worcester County is looking for volunteers to deliver and serve Thanksgiving dinner to those in need on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers are needed at both the sit-down dinner located at the Cathedral of St. Paul, 38 High St., Worcester, and meal delivery from St. Peter’s Catholic Elementary School. Sit-down dinner volunteers should arrive between 11:30 a.m. and noon, and can register online at https://www.ccworc.org/cathedralregistration. Meal delivery volunteers begin arriving at 8 a.m. to receive the meals and delivery route. Meal delivery volunteers should register online at https://www.ccworc.org/bishopsdinnervolunteer.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

