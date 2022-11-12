Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Community Thanksgiving meal brings Springfield residents together
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The holiday season got off to an early start at the Boys and Girls Club Family Center in Springfield with their annual community Thanksgiving dinner. Organizers told Western Mass News they worked for days preparing the Thanksgiving feast for hundreds of people, and the community’s gratitude made...
whdh.com
A ‘Brew-tiful’ Event: two men host ‘Drinksgiving’ to raise money for Lynn families in need
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men in Lynn pub-crawled for a cause Saturday, raising money to provide people with free Thanksgiving turkeys. Organizers Sean Reid and Thomas Mackin invited people to join them as they visited pubs, selling tickets to raise money to provide families in need with free turkeys for the holiday.
Chicopee Knights of Columbus cancel annual Thanksgiving dinner
Knights of Columbus Council 4044 announced that they will not be having their annual Thanksgiving Dinner this year.
UMass Memorial in Worcester adding more beds to lessen ER congestion
WORCESTER — UMass Memorial Medical Center received the approval of the state's Public Health Council last week to add 91 inpatient beds between two of its medical campuses, which will help reduce congestion in its emergency department. Part of a $143 million renovation to be completed by 2025 between...
WCVB
Why have multiple restaurants in Worcester's Canal District closed?
WORCESTER, Mass. — Restaurants in Worcester's downtown Canal District, near the city's new Polar Park, are shutting down. When the new ballpark opened, Worcester got rid of free on-street parking in the area, which, business owners say, has been a big hit. The Hangover Pub closed in September and...
ABC6.com
Crew battling fire at Fall River shopping plaza
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River Monday night. The fire broke out at the shopping complex on Mariano Bishop Blvd. just after 9 p.m. The plaza is home to several businesses including Burns Power Tools. Video show a...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
iheart.com
Norwood Grocery Store Where The Staff Shops For You Is Opening Soon
NORWOOD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Many customers who have tried online grocery shopping have experienced receiving surprise substitutions or wilted produce. One local grocery store is working to change that... but you can't shop for yourself. Addie's will be opening in Norwood, just off of the Automile, and caters...
VIDEO: Mama Bear, 2 Cubs Hunt For Late-Night Snack At Chicopee Home
A security camera at a Chicopee home captured a mama bear and her two cubs going for a late-night snack earlier this week. The bears wandered around the cars and sniffed at some areas on Monday, Nov. 14, before lumbering off for more fertile feeding grounds. Bear sightings in Massachusetts...
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Body found in river off Water Street in Indian Orchard
Springfield Police were called to Water Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city after receiving a call about a body in the water.
1 to 2 inches of snow expected in parts of Mass., while some will see little to none
A winter storm making its way to the Bay State Tuesday night is still expected to deliver a combination of light snow and cold or freezing rain to parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service. The service announced Tuesday afternoon that a winter weather advisory will be...
thisweekinworcester.com
Another Canal District Restaurant Down: Maddi's Cookery to Close
WORCESTER - After over four years on Water Street in Worcester's Canal District, Maddi's Cookery & Taphouse announced on Sunday the restaurant will be closing on Nov. 19 due to circumstances beyond their control. Maddi's announcement comes less than week after Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street announced they are...
Worcester Housing Authority on T&G Santa's list
WORCESTER ― Since 1938, the T&G Santa Fund has brightened Christmas for thousands of local children whose circumstances call for a bit of elfin intervention. This year, the 84-year tradition continues as Santa’s Worcester workshop, otherwise known as the newspaper, partners with the United Way of Central Massachusetts to turn monetary donations into gifts for children under the care of nonprofit service agencies and organizations.
Volunteers sought for Bishop's Dinner on Thanksgiving
Catholic Charities Worcester County is looking for volunteers to deliver and serve Thanksgiving dinner to those in need on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers are needed at both the sit-down dinner located at the Cathedral of St. Paul, 38 High St., Worcester, and meal delivery from St. Peter’s Catholic Elementary School. Sit-down dinner volunteers should arrive between 11:30 a.m. and noon, and can register online at https://www.ccworc.org/cathedralregistration. Meal delivery volunteers begin arriving at 8 a.m. to receive the meals and delivery route. Meal delivery volunteers should register online at https://www.ccworc.org/bishopsdinnervolunteer.
Springfield family stuck with cleanup after 100 gallons of oil accidentally pumped into their basement
"There was a terrible mishap at their home last week…..an oil delivery truck delivered 100 gallons of oil to their home, EXCEPT they DONT use oil to heat!!!" One hundred gallons of oil reportedly flooded into the basement of a Springfield home after a fuel company mistook the house they were meant to be delivering the oil to.
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
westernmassnews.com
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
Driver arrested after pursuit through 6 RI communities
Ryan S. Nadeau, 34, was charged with felony assault and/or battery, eluding law enforcement, obstructing police, and resisting arrest.
