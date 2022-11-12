Read full article on original website
Leona Veldheer
Leona Veldheer, age 88, of Zeeland, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. Leona was born in Zeeland on August 7, 1934, to Lucas and Sena (Klingenberg) Schipper. Leona graduated from Zeeland High School and later married Warren Veldheer. They raised their children in Zeeland and were longtime members of Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Leona worked for many years at Community Restaurant prior to her retirement. Warren preceded her in death in 2006. She was also preceded in death by her brothers-in-law: Sherwin Hop and Delwin Kamphuis.
Jason Nienhuis
Jason Nienhuis, age 48, of Zeeland, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident. Jason was a 1992 graduate of Zeeland High School and worked at Holland Special Delivery for the past eight years. Jason loved his ORVs, being outdoors, hunting & fishing, his red barn, and especially bonfire time with his friends.
Hudsonville Woman Victim of Sunday Carjacking
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 13, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville woman was the victim of a carjacking on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, the unnamed woman was at a drug store on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street when two men approached her vehicle and asked for a ride to a nearby house. She agreed to their request, and one of the men displayed a weapon, forced her out, and drove off to the east.
Two Hurt in Police Chase East of Zeeland
ZEELAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 16, 2022) – Two persons were injured when attempting to flee the long arm of the law east of Zeeland during the overnight hours on Wednesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, a prowl car attempted to pull over a SUV...
Neva Beth Mokma
Neva Beth Mokma, age 67, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 11, 2022. Neva was preceded in death by her parents Bert and Nellie Keuning; brother John Keuning; and parents-in-law John and Jennie Mokma. Neva is survived by her husband of 46 years Dale Mokma;...
Holland Police Log November 14-15, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
North Side Crash Brings Down Utility Pole, Closes Intersection
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 15, 2022) – A two-vehicle crash snarled Tuesday morning commute traffic on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, deputies and first responders were dispatched around 5 AM to the intersection of Riley Street and 112th Avenue. That was where a southbound sedan, driven by a 30-year-old man, drove through a red light and collided with an eastbound sedan, driven by a 35-year-old woman. The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to careen into a nearby utility pole, breaking it in two, and that brought down the traffic signals into the intersection.
Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Believed to be a Runaway
LAKETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 13, 2022) – The Michigan State Police is looking for the public’s help in locating a Laketown Township teen who is being called a “runaway juvenile.”. Family members told state troopers that 16-year-old Raven McBride left her home around 8:30 PM on...
