HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 15, 2022) – A two-vehicle crash snarled Tuesday morning commute traffic on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, deputies and first responders were dispatched around 5 AM to the intersection of Riley Street and 112th Avenue. That was where a southbound sedan, driven by a 30-year-old man, drove through a red light and collided with an eastbound sedan, driven by a 35-year-old woman. The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to careen into a nearby utility pole, breaking it in two, and that brought down the traffic signals into the intersection.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO