Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Oklahoma's Turnpike Troubadours Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Oklahoma's Own Turnpike Troubadours are now in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The Tahlequah-based band was inducted on Friday in Muskogee, along with country performers Wade Hayes and Jim Paul Blair. News On 6's Lori Fullbright emceed the induction for the Hall of Fame.
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa native, Garth Brooks, announces Las Vegas residency

Country superstar Garth Brooks announced a new residency on the Las Vegas strip Monday morning. The Tulsa native and Oklahoma State University alum tweeted out a video saying, “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE,” will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in 2023. The 27-date residency is promoted by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Controversial turnpike now open, Berryhill residents remain upset

TULSA, Okla. — Cars hit the pavement on the new, controversial, tolled extension of the Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa Monday afternoon. But many nearby residents say, they’ll never drive it, as long a certain portion of it remains tolled. “No. No,” Berryhill resident Randy Martin said.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Major show coming to Tulsa will be announced Monday

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (11/14/2022 8:10 A.M.) — Numbers for the suspected concert date are displayed at the main entrance of the BOK Center, “5.20.23″. A downtown Tulsa concert venue said it will make a major show announcement Monday morning. The BOK Center said it has...
TULSA, OK
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa in Tulsa County is the second biggest city in Oklahoma and is situated next to the scenic Arkansas River. This city was once known to be the "Oil Capital of the World" because of the pivotal role it played in the oil production industry in Oklahoma during the 1900s.
TULSA, OK
thepioneerwoman.com

The End of an Era: Todd Drummond Played His Last High School Football Game

Grab the tissues and prepare to feel very, very old. Todd Drummond (Ree's youngest son) just played his last (yes, last!) ever high school football game! 😢. It feels like it was just yesterday we were getting some short excerpts from Ree about Todd's spontaneous adventures on the Ranch. And basically no time has past at all since his very exciting college football announcement. (He's officially a South Dakota Coyote!)
PAWHUSKA, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WIBW

Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville

DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
CUSHING, OK
