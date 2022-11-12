Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
‘Tulsa King’: The Mayo Hotel Is a Real Place in Oklahoma
In the 'Tulsa King' premiere, Dwight Manfredi stays at the Mayo Hotel, the best hotel in Tulsa. In turns out, this is a real place viewers can visit.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music Scene
St. Vincent is Tulsa born and raised until age 7. She has returned to Tulsa to play local venue Cain’s Ballroom.“St. Vincent 10/29/2018 #7” by jus10h is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
8 to be inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is welcoming eight inductees on Thursday, November 17.
news9.com
Oklahoma's Turnpike Troubadours Inducted Into Hall Of Fame
Oklahoma's Own Turnpike Troubadours are now in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The Tahlequah-based band was inducted on Friday in Muskogee, along with country performers Wade Hayes and Jim Paul Blair. News On 6's Lori Fullbright emceed the induction for the Hall of Fame.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa native, Garth Brooks, announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Garth Brooks announced a new residency on the Las Vegas strip Monday morning. The Tulsa native and Oklahoma State University alum tweeted out a video saying, “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE,” will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in 2023. The 27-date residency is promoted by...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Intoxicated fatalities on the rise in Oklahoma, one Tulsan turned her tragedy into a mission
TULSA, Okla. — Liz Gifford remembers parts of the night when her son was killed by a drunk driver. “This has been a life-altering event for all of them. For every single one of them, their lives were changed forever,” Gifford said. Her son Greg took a road...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Controversial turnpike now open, Berryhill residents remain upset
TULSA, Okla. — Cars hit the pavement on the new, controversial, tolled extension of the Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa Monday afternoon. But many nearby residents say, they’ll never drive it, as long a certain portion of it remains tolled. “No. No,” Berryhill resident Randy Martin said.
‘Tulsa King’ Premiering Sunday Night On Paramount Plus
The highly anticipated tv series “Tulsa King,” which was filmed in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, is premiering Sunday night on Paramount Plus. Some local businesses are holding watch parties in case someone doesn’t have the streaming service. Actor Sylvester Stallone plays an east coast mobster that is...
Major show coming to Tulsa will be announced Monday
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (11/14/2022 8:10 A.M.) — Numbers for the suspected concert date are displayed at the main entrance of the BOK Center, “5.20.23″. A downtown Tulsa concert venue said it will make a major show announcement Monday morning. The BOK Center said it has...
Oklahoma man sentenced for shooting girlfriend, police chase
An Oklahoma man will spend 15 years behind bars for trying to kill his girlfriend in Miami and leading police on a chase.
Tulsa to get tiny home community for former homeless population
Tulsa will soon have its first permanent housing community for people that previously experienced homelessness called City Lights Village.
sapulpatimes.com
How are businesses handling the Christmas Chute? Interviews with downtown merchants
Sapulpa Times interviewed downtown Merchants during Thursday, November 3rd’s “Lights On!” celebration to find out how they felt about the Christmas Chute and its impact on their businesses. Kent Burke, owner of the Purple Rabbit Emporium, said this October was slower than last year’s, but that he...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa in Tulsa County is the second biggest city in Oklahoma and is situated next to the scenic Arkansas River. This city was once known to be the "Oil Capital of the World" because of the pivotal role it played in the oil production industry in Oklahoma during the 1900s.
thepioneerwoman.com
The End of an Era: Todd Drummond Played His Last High School Football Game
Grab the tissues and prepare to feel very, very old. Todd Drummond (Ree's youngest son) just played his last (yes, last!) ever high school football game! 😢. It feels like it was just yesterday we were getting some short excerpts from Ree about Todd's spontaneous adventures on the Ranch. And basically no time has past at all since his very exciting college football announcement. (He's officially a South Dakota Coyote!)
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Receives Huge Donation From Google
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is at work packing thousands of boxes with food for this holiday season. To help get food to more families, the Food Bank has partnered with Google. “It's sending that message that Google.org wants everybody to thrive,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of The Oklahoma...
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
WIBW
Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville
DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist
CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0