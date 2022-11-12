ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteau, OK

okwnews.com

EOMC announces Employee of the Month for Nov

Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau is pleased to announce their Employee of the Month for November. Carol Vise works at the Family Medical Clinic. Carol is our referral clerk and spends her day working to get the patients referred to the specialists that they need (and does a lot of talking to your insurance companies.)
POTEAU, OK
okwnews.com

Elmer Real

Direct Burial for Elmer Real, 64 of Shady Point, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Old Bokoshe Cemetery in Bokoshe, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Elmer was born on December 14, 1957 in Spiro, Oklahoma to Minnie...
SHADY POINT, OK
okwnews.com

Eddie Leroy Smith

Memorial Service for Eddie Leroy Smith, 80 of Shady Point, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 26928 Waterfield Street in Shady Point, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery in Shady Point, Oklahoma. Cremation the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
SHADY POINT, OK
okwnews.com

Johnny Meeks

Memorial Service for Johnny Meeks, 61 of Wilburton, Oklahoma will be at 1pm on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Freedom House Fellowship in Heavener, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at in under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Johnny was born on July 21, 1961 in...
WILBURTON, OK
okwnews.com

Francis Wise

Celebration of Life for Francis Wise, 63 of Pocola, Oklahoma will be from 12-3pm on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at The Cabin in Panama, Oklahoma. Frances was born Dec 1, 1958 to Harve T. and Norva Lee Dotson passed away on October 21, 2022 in Pocola, Oklahoma. She is survived...
POCOLA, OK
KHBS

Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas, River Valley rarely experience November snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Significant accumulation of snow is uncommon in November for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Follow this link for the latest forecast. In Fort Smith you have to go back to the 1970s for the last time we had more than an inch of snow in November. It's been a long time. There were a few times in the 1950s this happened as well.
FORT SMITH, AR
okwnews.com

Julius Russell James

Viewing for Julius Russell James, 59 of Panama, Oklahoma will be at 3pm - 5pm on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. Cremation will follow under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. He was born on February 5, 1963 in Delano, California...
PANAMA, OK
okwnews.com

Tonya Phillips

Funeral Service for Tonya Phillips, 62 of Gans, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, Oklahoma with Pastor Brandon Harris officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home. Tonya Claudette Phillips...
GANS, OK
5NEWS

Missing child located in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Police searching for missing child in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. Allaynah Blackwell reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last scene at the corner of S 32nd Terrace and Briarcliff Avenue at 3:32 a.m.
FORT SMITH, AR
KTUL

25-year-old Checotah man dies in Tulsa County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed the death of a 25-year-old Checotah man early this morning. Just before 5 a.m., Anthony Anson was driving on US-64 at 157th East Avenue four miles east of Bixby in Tulsa County. OHP says the 2012 Toyota Corolla drove off...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man dies in Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE (11/13/22, 11:48 a.m.) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the man as Anthony Anson, age 25 of Checotah. A man died in a Tulsa County crash early Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 25-year-old man from Checotah was driving on US-64...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Checotah Man Killed In Wreck Near Bixby

A man is dead after a wreck near Bixby, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say 25-year-old Anthony Anson of Checotah drove off the side of Highway 64 near 157TH East Avenue on Sunday morning. Troopers say he hit a stop sign, then a tree, and was thrown from the car. Anson died at the scene.
BIXBY, OK
5NEWS

Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
VAN BUREN, AR

