‘Northern Nosh’ gives Vermont Jews a taste of tradition
More than 25 volunteers prepared the array of food for Sunday’s festival.
mynbc5.com
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
WCAX
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The movie is “The Farm Boy,” centered around a young man born and raised on a farm, and works as a milk driver for his father. George Woodard began work on the film back in 2016, and says the script is taken from the stories of his parents, George and Teresa.
vermontbiz.com
The Vermont Holiday Market returns…Bigger and Bolder
Vermont Business Magazine The Third Annual Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, Vermont on December 3rd & 4th, 2022. The Blue Ribbon Pavilion will host over 60 crafters and artisans each day. New for this year, the Holiday Market is now a two-day event....
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Smokestack
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a chinchilla named Smokestack. He was found as a stray in Essex Junction. He’s about seven years old and he is ready to find his next adventure in life. Chinchillas can live in captivity for up to 20 years!
suncommunitynews.com
Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project to begin phase one spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH | Michael S. Cashman, Town of Plattsburgh supervisor, announced phase one of construction for the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project will begin in the spring of 2023. Phase one will include restoration and upgrades to sunset drive, which he also announced has been renamed, Battlefield Lane. “We stand here currently...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh Pediatrics to close in February, citing lack of staff
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Pediatrics, a popular doctor's office in northern New York, will see its final patient in February. In a letter to patients, Dr. Harold Chaskey detailed the decision to close the practice, citing unforeseen difficulties following his personal decision to stop clinical practice and focus on administrative duties.
suncommunitynews.com
Clinton Correctional NYSCOPBA donates $3K to holiday cause
WEST CHAZY | New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association members at Clinton Correctional have helped make the holidays brighter for local children in need. Officers recently donated $3,000 to Shane Muller’s Santa’s Holiday Express in Clinton County to help provide toys and gifts to children in need....
mynbc5.com
Crumbl Cookies to open first Vermont location
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new bakery selling a rotating menu of fresh-baked cookies is set to open in Williston soon. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. A date for the opening was not apparent...
suncommunitynews.com
FISU World Conference to address climate change and winter sports
LAKE PLACID | The FISU World Conference, scheduled to coincide with the opening week of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, will feature athletes, advocates, authors, innovators, environmental leaders in both the private sector and government, and researchers, focusing on The Intersection of Climate Change and Winter Sports.
WCAX
New housing option for Vermont seniors opens in South Hero
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Cathedral Square, a 45-year-old nonprofit, is expanding into its 27th location in Vermont to help seniors who need a place to go. “We are just so thrilled to be able to be here and to let folks remain in the islands as they age, and now they can,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Medical Society elects new officers, presents awards and scholarship
At the annual meeting of the Vermont Medical Society(link is external) Nov 5 in Stowe, the 2,400-member physician advocacy organization elected a new slate of executive committee officers, awarded the Mildred Reardon Medical Student Scholarship and honored 2022 VMS Leadership awardees. Newly elected board officers are Dr Ryan Sexton (pictured),...
suncommunitynews.com
Red Storm state runners-up in XC
VERONA | The Saranac Lake varsity boys cross country team was looking for their fourth Class C state title Nov. 12 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School. However, the Red Storm would fall just short in their attempt, placing second with 103 points, 25 behind state champion Bronxville and six points ahead of third place James I O'Neill.
beckersasc.com
New York GI practice to become part of UVM Health Network
Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors on Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington, according to a Nov. 11 report from local news station The Sun. Plattsburgh physicians Eugene Cassone, MD, and John Homer, MD, will...
WCAX
Missing North Country woman found safe
BANGOR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say a missing North Country woman was found safe. Earlier Tuesday, troopers asked the public for help finding Ariel Jewtraw, 20, who left her home in Bangor at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on foot. She was reported missing Monday evening. Police later...
suncommunitynews.com
Peru, Moriah prep for Regionals; Saranac falls in tropical downpour
BEEKMANTOWN | The Peru and Moriah varsity football teams will enter regional play this coming week, as the sectional Class B and D champions enter the Elite Eight of high school football. Peru advances. The Nighthawks (10-0) made quick work of Section X/Class B champion Massena in their sub-regional playoff...
Thrillist
This Upstate New York Town Is the Best Place to Buy a Lake House in the U.S.
After months where the New York housing market went haywire, prices seem to be cooling off—at least in some neighborhoods. If you're looking to make a valuable investment in New York, though, the city isn't the only option; you might want to look into quaint upstate towns for some really good deals.
Barre police hope possible abduction attempt is ‘nonevent’
An 8-year-old boy reported that a man driving a blue truck threatened him and alluded to a kidnapping.
mynbc5.com
Local homeowners opt for stoves amid surging fuel costs
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Many homeowners in our region are turning to woodfire or pellet stoves this winter to keep warm while cutting costs. If you're looking to make the switch, some local retailers say you should do it now. Experts say heating your home with a stove could cost...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A 21-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in Salisbury early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home on Morgan Road at around 2:40 a.m. Police allege that James Thorpe caused bodily injury to a household member. Thorpe was...
