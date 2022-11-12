Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. State College, Pa. — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. ...
State College
Canyon Pizza in State College Closed for Apparent Health Code Violations
Canyon Pizza in downtown State College closed, at least temporarily, on Tuesday due to apparent health code violations, according to a sign posted in the restaurant’s window. The sign states that the restaurant at 219 E. Beaver Ave. has been closed “by the order of the State College Borough...
Digital Collegian
‘Happy Valley is not the place for a casino’ | Movement of State College community members oppose Lubert’s proposed Nittany Mall Casino
A group of State College community members have spoken out against a Nittany Mall casino proposed by the former chair of Penn State’s Board of Trustees Ira Lubert. SC Gaming OpCo, led by Lubert, won a license auction on Sept. 2, 2020, which gave it the opportunity to develop a “mini casino” in an area, including College Township.
Local music teacher a semifinalist for Grammy Award
Loyalsock Township, Pa. – One local educator is now a semifinalist in the Grammy’s national search for an outstanding and impactful music teacher, supporter, and innovator. Out of more than 1,205 nominations from 47 states, Loyalsock Township School District’s own Ryan Bulgarelli has been selected as a semifinalist — just one of 25 across the country, and the only educator in Pennsyvlania — for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator Award. ...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
Penn State freshman offensive lineman no longer with the program
Maleek McNeil is no longer a Nittany Lion. The true freshman offensive lineman isn’t listed on Penn State’s online roster and is no longer with the program. Blue White Illustrated first reported the news.
State College
Light Up Night to Usher in Holiday Season in State College
State College will light up for the holidays this week with the return of an annual event. On Thursday, the Downtown State College Improvement District will host the borough’s third annual Light Up Night event. Presented as a winter carnival in downtown State College, the event will stretch from 5 to 8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Allen Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.
Radio Ink
Altoona Stations Support Local Veterans
The Forever Media Altoona cluster of stations in Altoona, Pennsylvania collected more than 3,800 thank you cards for local veterans as part of their “Operation Thank You 2022” initiative. A spokesperson for the station group said local elementary, junior high and high school students helped create and collect...
State College
Penn State Football Bowl Projections Following a 30-0 Win over Maryland
Penn State sits at 8-2 on the year with meetings against Rutgers and Michigan State the only obstacles between it and a 10-win season. The Nittany Lions are very likely headed somewhere warm for a bowl game. The question currently is who that game might be against. As the season rounds into the final two weeks Penn State will get a better and better idea of who that opponent might be — and where the game might be played. Here are the latest bowl projections from five different outlets.
Giving Trees support Clearfield County seniors
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A card that will put smiles on the faces of senior citizens and younger children this holiday season is making appearances around Clearfield County. The Clearfield Borough Police and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging teamed up once again for this year’s Giving Tree. This annual event began in […]
Centre County to host Hometown Christmas event
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Harris Township Lions Club will be throwing a holiday season event called Hometown Christmas. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 – 6:45 p.m. on the Diamond. The Boalsburg Village Conservancy is also an organizer of the event. There will be hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies […]
Cornhole tournament supports law enforcement camp for local kids
Jersey Shore, Pa. — Thirty-three teams came out to play cornhole last weekend at Bald Birds Brewery in Jersey Shore for a benefit to raise funds for Lycoming County Camp Cadet. Camp Cadet is an annual week-long sleepover camp for kids ages 12 to 13 to get acquainted with local law enforcement and emergency personnel. Two of the players, Nathan Bieber, 14, and Wes Harvey, 15, both of Hughesville, were...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants
Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
Penn State’s James Franklin explains Joey Porter Jr.’s injury, expects CB to return this season
Good news, Penn State fans: Joey Porter Jr. is expected to play again this season. Porter, the Nittany Lions’ star cornerback, missed last week’s game against Maryland with appendicitis, head coach James Franklin confirmed on Tuesday.
Fight at State College club leaves police searching for 2 men
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An altercation outside of The Lion’s Den in State College has police looking to the public for help to identify two men they said were involved. The State College Police Department said the fight happened outside of the nightclub on Oct. 26 at around 1:28 a.m. One man that was […]
therecord-online.com
Renovo – Lock Haven public transportation service now running
LOCK HAVEN, PA – STEP, Inc. on Monday launched the second of three public transportation routes as part of its new Designated Stop program. A Lock Haven-to-Renovo route is now available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This low-cost transportation service ($2 per trip) requires an advance reservation with STEP. Clinton County Commission board chairman Mile Kessinger noted the new service at the commissioners’ work session on Monday. He said, “With the price of fuel today that’s a pretty good bargain.”
WJAC TV
PennDOT using drones, 3D rendering to assess collapsed wall in Bellefonte
A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That's according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits along...
Digital Collegian
Let it snow | National Weather Service records first snow in State College
The first snowfall of the winter made its way in State College on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service announced a winter weather advisory in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Portions of central PA are estimated to receive two to four inches of snow, according to...
Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?
Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.
WJAC TV
911: Driver, student transported after school bus rolls over in Northern Cambria
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities say Tuesday's winter weather has caused several crashes throughout the area. In Cambria County, 911 officials say one student and one adult were transported to an area hospital after a school bus rolled over in Susquehanna Township, near Northern Cambria, Tuesday afternoon. Authorities...
