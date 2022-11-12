Cyclists flock to Verge Northampton Cyclocross Race

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) Saturday marked the 31st annual Verge Northampton Cyclocross Race at Look Park.

Cyclocross is defined by many laps of a short course featuring varied terrain like grass, wooded trails, mud, and some pavement. The second defining trait is the occasional jaunt on foot. Courses are designed to force riders to quickly dismount to get past obstacles like steep or muddy hills.

Roots, mud and steep inclines aren’t typical on a cycling course, but these aren’t typical cyclists. Western Massachusetts felt the brunt of what was left of once Hurricane Nicole last night, and that rain was slopping up the course Saturday morning.

“It’s never actually rained in out 20 years at Look Park this is our first real rain. We’ve gotten really lucky. As you can see it make the course more interesting and now the sun has come out and its warm so people get to play in the mud,” said Adam Myerson, Event President and Owner of Cyclesmart

Adam took over organizing the race in 19-91 as a student at Umass. It’s flourished ever since, moving to scenic Look Park two decades ago. Now it’s one of the only international races in the United States and is among the longest running.



