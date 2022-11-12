Read full article on original website
Norma Watts Page
Norma Watts Page, 94, moved to a beautiful home prepared for her in heaven on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She lived many years in Walker and Livingston, Louisiana, and for the past six years she had been a resident of Golden Age Healthcare and Reha-bilitation Center in Denham Springs, Louisiana, where she was loved by a wonderful staff of caregivers. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Like the noble woman of Proverbs 31, she worked hard caring for her family and serving the needs of others. Her strength and kindness were well suited for her decades of work at Golden Age Nursing Home, Parkland Hospital, and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital Geri-atric Services Department. Several times she was honored for her outstanding service as a Mental Health Technician by hospital administrators.
Organizers of mayoral recall efforts allege retaliation
Supporters of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell are updating the public on where they are in terms of an actual recall and an issue they say they're facing amid their efforts.
David "Shane" Coker
David Shane Coker, a native of Rome, GA and a resident of Slidell, LA, passed away on November 11, 2022, at the age of 45. He is survived by his loving wife, Bethany Gottsponer Coker; sons, Robert, Richard and Randall; brother, Vern (Nikki) Cockerham; mother-in-law, Betsy Gottsponer of Yuma, AZ; brothers-in-law, Lance Russell and Travis Russell; nephews, Vern (PeeWee) Cockerham, Jr. and Zachary Cockerham; nieces, Amanda Hass, Kirstie Cockerham and Alexis Cockerham; and several grand nephews and nieces.
Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes
A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
See which new cities Breeze Airways will fly to from New Orleans starting in February
Budget carrier Breeze Airways said Tuesday it will start direct flights from New Orleans to Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and one-stop flights to Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island, beginning in February. The airline, which started flying from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in July 2021, has been...
Sharon Crews
Sharon Crews, age 75, joined her beloved husband Rob in eternal rest on 11/12/2022. She will be deeply missed by the many students she educated over her 50 + years of teaching math and science. Sharon was a Golden Graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University and professor there until her death. Sharon enjoyed spending time gardening, hiking, bike riding and shopping.
CCPD gives tips on when to report panhandling
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Panhandling is something commonly seen in the Coastal Bend, however It's up to the public to decide if they want to give a panhandler cash or not. 3NEWS caught up with The Corpus Christi Police Department and shares some tips on when to report a panhandler.
George Elton Quave
George, age 80, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA and a proud veteran of the U.S Army. George enjoyed fishing; however, his number one priority was his family. He would always go above and beyond for those he loved. George was a hard worker and enjoyed “tinkering” with things. When he wasn’t fishing or working, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. George was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed.
William "Bill" Wofford
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS. He was born February 21, 1975 in McComb, MS and was 47 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Geneva Wofford; daughters, Neva Wofford and Sarah Wofford; son, Will Wofford, Jr.; mother, Myrtie Wofford; brothers, Robert McKinney and wife, Jenny and Clifton McKinney and wife, Pam; sister, Sallie Jackson; nieces and nephews, Ashleigh, Hope, Ian, Laurel, Olivia, Nicholas, and Mac; close friends, uncle Buck and Welch family, Brandon Travis and family and Jimmy and Jolie Easley and family. Preceded in death by his father, Dan Wofford; step-father, Robert McKinney; aunt, Nan Welch; niece, Natalee Jackson; uncle, Billy Newman. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until Memorial Services at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Services conducted by Milton Bourque ,Jr. and Pastor Lee Allen Pounds. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Ollie Louise Farriel Francis
Ollie Louise Farriel Francis passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Metairie, Louisiana, at the age of 78. She was born on November 6, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Mary and Joseph Farriel. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Ollie is survived by her sisters,...
ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sixty percent of New Orleans residents who responded to a recent UNO Quality of Life survey said they believe the city is getting worse. The biggest concern among respondents was crime, followed by infrastructure, and a feeling that the city lacks leadership. With the issues, residents might expect to find the mayor spending much of the day at City Hall, but Fox 8 found she spends many hours of the workday outside the office.
Local men among new State Troopers
Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
Erin Neal Tamporello
A resident of Norco, LA, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. She was born March 24, 1955 in New Orleans, LA and was 67 years of age. She is survived by her husband Anthony Frank Tamporello Jr.; sons Anthony F. Tamporello III and Michael A. Tamporello; daughters Michelle C. Tamporello and Melissa A. Tamporello; three grandchildren Matthew H. Tamporello, Anthony M. Tamporello, and Elise A. Tamporello; and four furry grandchildren Stormy, Quinn, Crow, and Honey Bun. She was preceded in death by her parents Alma Hoffstadt Neal and Mike Hamilton Neal Jr.; sister Patricia C. Neal; and brother Michael H. Neal. Erin loved holidays, most notably Halloween. She was well known for dressing up in scary costumes, decorating her house to be extra spooky, hiding behind corners and scaring her children and grandchildren in all manners of ways. Erin made birthdays very special for each loved one. She put her entire heart into making sure you felt loved and celebrated. Erin loved fishing with her husband, tanning on the beach, doing embroidery, and spending time with her loved ones. She will be forever missed.
Betty A. Holland
Betty A. Holland, 74, resident of Lancaster, TX and native of Hammond, LA passed away Saturday November 5, 2022. Services will be held at Greater Rosehill Westside Missionary Baptist Church 2002 W. Church St. Hammond, LA. Visitation Friday November 18, 2022 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Funeral service 10:00am Saturday November 19, 2022. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery Hammond, LA.
Massive fire at Seabrook Harbor destroys boats
NEW ORLEANS — A three-alarm fire at the Seabrook Harbor and Marine facility in New Orleans left a large part of the facility and several boats badly damaged Sunday morning. There were no injuries reported. The New Orleans Fire Department sent photos that showed flames and badly-damaged boats. A...
Organizers behind recall effort of New Orleans mayor providing signature update
Organizers behind the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be holding a news conference on Tuesday. The news conference will be held on the steps of City Hall. Organizers plan to provide an update on the signatures needed in the recall effort. The news conference begins at...
A history of Hubig's pies.
Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
Will Mayor Cantrell Suffer the Same Fate at Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry?
Women of power and influence who develop cozy relationships with their bodyguards is really nothing new. Just remember the steamy scenes between Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in the movie The Bodyguard? Elaine Edwards, first wife of former Governor Edwin Edwards, was thought to have had a years-long affair with a high ranking Louisiana public safety official who was often in her company. Governor Edwards approved of the relationship which kept his wife happy and gave him greater flexibility for his dalliances.
New Orleans Inspector General plans wide ranging investigations into local government
The New Orleans Office of Inspector General outlined a wide range of investigations and audits it has planned for city departments and agencies at a City Council budget hearing on Tuesday. The targets of the investigations include some of the most high profile issues in the city, including the city’s lax enforcement of short-term rental rules, Sewerage and Water Board billing and the NOPD’s response to a recent rise in violent crime.
