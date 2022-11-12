A resident of Norco, LA, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. She was born March 24, 1955 in New Orleans, LA and was 67 years of age. She is survived by her husband Anthony Frank Tamporello Jr.; sons Anthony F. Tamporello III and Michael A. Tamporello; daughters Michelle C. Tamporello and Melissa A. Tamporello; three grandchildren Matthew H. Tamporello, Anthony M. Tamporello, and Elise A. Tamporello; and four furry grandchildren Stormy, Quinn, Crow, and Honey Bun. She was preceded in death by her parents Alma Hoffstadt Neal and Mike Hamilton Neal Jr.; sister Patricia C. Neal; and brother Michael H. Neal. Erin loved holidays, most notably Halloween. She was well known for dressing up in scary costumes, decorating her house to be extra spooky, hiding behind corners and scaring her children and grandchildren in all manners of ways. Erin made birthdays very special for each loved one. She put her entire heart into making sure you felt loved and celebrated. Erin loved fishing with her husband, tanning on the beach, doing embroidery, and spending time with her loved ones. She will be forever missed.

NORCO, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO