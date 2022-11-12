Without you, I wouldn’t have been able to win this election. The people of Oklahoma’s Congressional District 2 have spoken and voted to REFORM Congress. I will continue to speak to the people of Oklahoma's Congressional District 2 to ensure that life is protected from the moment of conception, that I will honor my term limits pledge of serving only eight years in the U.S. HOuse, and I will be a ture Conservative voting against runaway federal spending and advocating original adherence to Article 1 Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution... in tandem with the Tenth Amendment.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO