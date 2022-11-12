Read full article on original website
Related
okwnews.com
Oklahoma Worst State in Nation for Lung Cancer Survival, According to New Report
OKLAHOMA CITY – (November 14, 2022) – The 2022 “State of Lung Cancer” report reveals that Oklahoma received some of the lowest rankings in the nation for six major lung cancer indicators. Coming in dead last in the country for lung cancer survival rates. The American...
okwnews.com
Josh Brecheen Wins Oklahoma CD 2 Race
Without you, I wouldn’t have been able to win this election. The people of Oklahoma’s Congressional District 2 have spoken and voted to REFORM Congress. I will continue to speak to the people of Oklahoma's Congressional District 2 to ensure that life is protected from the moment of conception, that I will honor my term limits pledge of serving only eight years in the U.S. HOuse, and I will be a ture Conservative voting against runaway federal spending and advocating original adherence to Article 1 Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution... in tandem with the Tenth Amendment.
Comments / 0