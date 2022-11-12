DALLAS (AP) — Josiah Allick and Jaelen House scored 18 points apiece in New Mexico’s 84-63 win against SMU on Tuesday night. Allick added nine rebounds for the Lobos (3-0). House added 1five assists and three steals. Jamal Mashburn Jr. recorded 16 points and was 7-of-14 shooting.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 14 HOURS AGO