ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Allick, House lead New Mexico to 84-63 romp over SMU

DALLAS (AP) — Josiah Allick and Jaelen House scored 18 points apiece in New Mexico’s 84-63 win against SMU on Tuesday night. Allick added nine rebounds for the Lobos (3-0). House added 1five assists and three steals. Jamal Mashburn Jr. recorded 16 points and was 7-of-14 shooting.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy