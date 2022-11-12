Read full article on original website
Dentlinger leads South Dakota St. over St. Bonaventure 66-62
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger had 16 points in South Dakota State's 66-62 victory against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night. Dentlinger added six rebounds for the Jackrabbits (2-1). Charlie Easley added nine points while going 3 of 8 (1 for 5 from distance), and he also had four steals. Luke Appel shot 3 of 3 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.
Texas woman faces 20 years in prison after smuggling spider monkey into US
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KMPH) — A Texas woman pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling a spider monkey into the United States. 20-year-old Savannah Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the U.S. without first declaring and invoicing it and running from an immigration checkpoint. According to court documents, Valdez tried to...
Early snowfall welcome, but a lot more needed
Idaho’s new water year is off to a great start thanks to the recent snowstorms, and mountain snowpack levels in all Idaho basins are well above normal. But it’s also really early in the water year, which began Oct. 1, and a lot more mountain snow is needed to ensure farmers, recreationists and others who depend on the state’s reservoirs have a decent water supply in 2023.
Giving Cupboard changes locations in Mud Lake
MUD LAKE — West Jefferson Senior Center has listed their November lunch menu which includes the following: Nov. 16 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread, fruit, dessert, and milk; Nov. 21 – Cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, fruit, dessert, and milk; Nov. 23 – Chicken thighs, four cheese pasta, vegetable, bread, fruit, dessert, and milk; Nov. 28 – Potato and carrot casserole, rolls, salad, fruit, dessert, and milk; Nov. 30 – Taco Salad, fruit, dessert, and milk.
