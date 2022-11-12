Read full article on original website
Logan County sheriffs arrest four after ‘criminal spree’
The Logan County Sheriff's Office has arrested multiple suspects following a "criminal spree" from Fort Smith to Little Rock.
Police searching for missing child in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. Allaynah Blackwell reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last scene at the corner of S 32nd Terrace and Briarcliff Avenue at 3:32 a.m.
Johnny Meeks
Memorial Service for Johnny Meeks, 61 of Wilburton, Oklahoma will be at 1pm on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Freedom House Fellowship in Heavener, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at in under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Johnny was born on July 21, 1961 in...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith girl found safe
Fort Smith police are looking for assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Missing child located in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
Jones to serve as County Judge; Sheriff’s race to be decided in run-off
Scott County will be served by a new county judge, Brian K. Jones, who was received 61.23 percent, 1,797 votes, against challenger Brad Evans’ 38.77 percent, 1,138 votes. Independent candidate for Scott County Circuit Clerk, Tracy McPherson, ran unopposed. In the Scott County Sheriff’s Race, incumbent Randy Shores will...
UPDATE: Missing Crawford County hunter found safe
A search is underway for a missing hunter in Crawford County.
Elmer Real
Direct Burial for Elmer Real, 64 of Shady Point, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Old Bokoshe Cemetery in Bokoshe, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Elmer was born on December 14, 1957 in Spiro, Oklahoma to Minnie...
Julius Russell James
Viewing for Julius Russell James, 59 of Panama, Oklahoma will be at 3pm - 5pm on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. Cremation will follow under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. He was born on February 5, 1963 in Delano, California...
Crawford County, Arkansas, hunter found after night lost in the woods
CHESTER, Ark. — A hunter who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found, according to Veronica Robins, the Crawford County emergency manager. George Combee was out hunting with friends. They saw him at about 1 p.m. Monday in an area west of Chester, but he didn't rejoin them later that afternoon.
Howe Students Place at Northeast District AFR Speech Contest
WILBURTON— Two Howe Students place in their category at the American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) Southeast District Speech Contes, Nov. 10. Victoria Sharp placed first in the Senior Ag Policy category; and Lindsey Reppen placed fifth in the Senior Agribusiness. This marks the 77th year of the statewide contest....
EOMC announces Employee of the Month for Nov
Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau is pleased to announce their Employee of the Month for November. Carol Vise works at the Family Medical Clinic. Carol is our referral clerk and spends her day working to get the patients referred to the specialists that they need (and does a lot of talking to your insurance companies.)
Hytrol Conveyor thrives in pandemic, post-pandemic world
One of Jonesboro’s largest businesses has been aggressively expanding during the pandemic and in the post-pandemic world. Hytrol Conveyor, a company that makes conveyor systems, is projected to do about $350 million in business during 2022, Hytrol President David Peacock told Talk Business & Politics. The company’s expansions in...
Tonya Phillips
Funeral Service for Tonya Phillips, 62 of Gans, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, Oklahoma with Pastor Brandon Harris officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home. Tonya Claudette Phillips...
Pernod Ricard expanding Fort Smith plant, to add around 50 jobs
Pernod Ricard USA is entering the ready-to-drink (RTD) market and doing so by investing $22 million into its Fort Smith plant. The investment will provide the facility with canning capabilities and add at least 50 jobs. The Fort Smith plant now has 220 employees. Plans are to add additional positions...
Man found dead at Fort Smith park
Fort Smith Police found a dead man around noon on Nov. 5 at Martin Luther King Park.
Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
Universal blood type impacted due to supply chain issue
Arkansas Blood Institute is losing hundreds of O negative blood units a month due to recent blood bag shortages.
