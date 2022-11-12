ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mycbs4.com

Man arrested for following driver and pointing gun at him on Archer Road

According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Richard Bertram Johnson Jr. was arrested after an incident that occurred on Archer Road last night. ACSO says that a victim called the dispatch center stating he was being followed by Johnson. The victim says after minutes of being followed, they came to a red light. Johnson then got out of the vehicle and got a duffle bag out of his trunk and proceeded to get back into the car.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for threatening passersby with a knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jacob Abraham Morris, 42, was arrested last night and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly screaming at cars in the middle of NW 10th Street and threatening to kill passersby with a knife. Gainesville Police Department Officers responded to a call at 9:18 p.m. about a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Convicted felon arrested for armed robbery of Alachua phone store

ALACHUA, Fla. – Austin Michael Croy, 32, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with armed robbery after allegedly trying to rob an Alachua phone store while displaying a gun. Croy allegedly took two Bluetooth speakers from Healthy Phone Tech in Alachua and tried to walk out of the store...
ALACHUA, FL
Action News Jax

Putnam County teen convicted for double shooting over drugs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to a report from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, at the conclusion of a three-day trial this morning a Putnam County jury found the defendant, who will remain unnamed due to his age, guilty as charged of two counts of attempted robbery with a Firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm with a firearm.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man charged with raping 7-year-old

HAWTHORNE, Fla. – Jason Michael Hicks, 46, was arrested yesterday and charged with five counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12 (all capital felonies), one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition with a victim under 12, and one count of tampering with a witness. Alachua County Sheriff’s...
HAWTHORNE, FL
ocala-news.com

Weirsdale man arrested after stealing generator from victim’s shed

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Weirsdale man after he admitted to stealing a generator from a shed that was located on the victim’s fenced-in property. On Monday, at approximately 11 a.m., an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a burglary and...
WEIRSDALE, FL
WCJB

Man found with cocaine after crashing car under the influence of alcohol

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man faces charges of DUI and drug possession after a head-on crash in Gainesville early Saturday. Gainesville Police Department responded to a head-on crash around midnight. The officers who responded smelled alcohol on the breath of Ceferino Velasquez, 31, upon their approach. They then submitted...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Domestic shooting investigation leaves Bell residents with many questions

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Bell are reacting to a shooting that happened in broad daylight. On Friday around 2 p.m. gunshots rang out on NW 52nd street. “We heard two quick rapid gunshots,” said Michael Kern, who lives next to the home where the shooting happened. “We looked out our back windows and we could see people running. We could see a child running across the field screaming.”
BELL, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Butler Plaza Publix cashier robbed at gunpoint

Gainesville’s Butler Plaza Publix was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night — and the culprit told investigators the money was to pay his rent. Hunter Burton, a 23-year-old Gainesville resident, is being charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft, according to court records. Burton was arrested Sunday at 10:57 p.m. and booked into the Alachua County Jail Monday at 2:46 a.m. He’s being held on a $75,000 bail.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for stabbing man with grilling fork

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaquita Joyce McLean, 35, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated battery and obstructing justice after allegedly stabbing a man with a grilling fork. It was also her second arrest in three days. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that he and...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for kicking in door and damaging car of relative

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Torrance Daisean Frazier, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary and property damage after allegedly calling a relative 39 times in 5.5 hours, kicking in her door, and damaging her car. Just after midnight last night, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man dies in off-road crash in Trenton

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Trenton was killed during a crash in Gilchrist County early Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the 49-year-old man was heading south on SE 80th Ave. just after midnight. For unknown reasons, the car then veered off the roadway. The...
TRENTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Woman killed, man critical in domestic violence shooting

A domestic incident in the afternoon hours of Saturday, Nov. 12, turned deadly, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Deputies responded to a call in reference to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 2200 block of West Tee Circle in Citrus Springs, said Brittney Carman, CCSO spokeswoman.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
REDDICK, FL

