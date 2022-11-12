Read full article on original website
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for following driver and pointing gun at him on Archer Road
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Richard Bertram Johnson Jr. was arrested after an incident that occurred on Archer Road last night. ACSO says that a victim called the dispatch center stating he was being followed by Johnson. The victim says after minutes of being followed, they came to a red light. Johnson then got out of the vehicle and got a duffle bag out of his trunk and proceeded to get back into the car.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for threatening passersby with a knife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jacob Abraham Morris, 42, was arrested last night and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly screaming at cars in the middle of NW 10th Street and threatening to kill passersby with a knife. Gainesville Police Department Officers responded to a call at 9:18 p.m. about a...
WCJB
Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
alachuachronicle.com
Convicted felon arrested for armed robbery of Alachua phone store
ALACHUA, Fla. – Austin Michael Croy, 32, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with armed robbery after allegedly trying to rob an Alachua phone store while displaying a gun. Croy allegedly took two Bluetooth speakers from Healthy Phone Tech in Alachua and tried to walk out of the store...
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felon
An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said. An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm as a known felon.Getty Images.
Putnam County teen convicted for double shooting over drugs
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to a report from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, at the conclusion of a three-day trial this morning a Putnam County jury found the defendant, who will remain unnamed due to his age, guilty as charged of two counts of attempted robbery with a Firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm with a firearm.
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man charged with raping 7-year-old
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – Jason Michael Hicks, 46, was arrested yesterday and charged with five counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12 (all capital felonies), one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition with a victim under 12, and one count of tampering with a witness. Alachua County Sheriff’s...
ocala-news.com
Weirsdale man arrested after stealing generator from victim’s shed
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Weirsdale man after he admitted to stealing a generator from a shed that was located on the victim’s fenced-in property. On Monday, at approximately 11 a.m., an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a burglary and...
WCJB
Man found with cocaine after crashing car under the influence of alcohol
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man faces charges of DUI and drug possession after a head-on crash in Gainesville early Saturday. Gainesville Police Department responded to a head-on crash around midnight. The officers who responded smelled alcohol on the breath of Ceferino Velasquez, 31, upon their approach. They then submitted...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for making death threat that caused Josh Richards to cancel UF appearance in June
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Christopher Marin, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after allegedly posting an image on Instagram on June 15 depicting himself as a fictional anime character pointing a gun at TikTok star Josh Richards, with Richards bleeding from bullet holes.
WCJB
Domestic shooting investigation leaves Bell residents with many questions
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Bell are reacting to a shooting that happened in broad daylight. On Friday around 2 p.m. gunshots rang out on NW 52nd street. “We heard two quick rapid gunshots,” said Michael Kern, who lives next to the home where the shooting happened. “We looked out our back windows and we could see people running. We could see a child running across the field screaming.”
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Butler Plaza Publix cashier robbed at gunpoint
Gainesville’s Butler Plaza Publix was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night — and the culprit told investigators the money was to pay his rent. Hunter Burton, a 23-year-old Gainesville resident, is being charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft, according to court records. Burton was arrested Sunday at 10:57 p.m. and booked into the Alachua County Jail Monday at 2:46 a.m. He’s being held on a $75,000 bail.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for stabbing man with grilling fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaquita Joyce McLean, 35, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated battery and obstructing justice after allegedly stabbing a man with a grilling fork. It was also her second arrest in three days. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that he and...
WCJB
MCSO launches homicide investigation into 16-year-old found dead at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a teenager found dead with gunshot wounds at a cemetery near Reddick. The sheriff’s office has upgraded the suspicious death to a homicide investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, they received reports that Kenneth Carr,...
Missing boy, 16, found shot to death at cemetery in Marion County, deputies say
REDDICK, Fla. — Marion County deputies are asking the public for help after a 16-year-old boy was found murdered last week. Deputies said someone shot and killed 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr., at the Campground Cemetery at 8565 NW 130th Street. He was found dead Wednesday morning, a day after...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for kicking in door and damaging car of relative
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Torrance Daisean Frazier, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary and property damage after allegedly calling a relative 39 times in 5.5 hours, kicking in her door, and damaging her car. Just after midnight last night, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to...
WCJB
Man dies in off-road crash in Trenton
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Trenton was killed during a crash in Gilchrist County early Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the 49-year-old man was heading south on SE 80th Ave. just after midnight. For unknown reasons, the car then veered off the roadway. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Woman killed, man critical in domestic violence shooting
A domestic incident in the afternoon hours of Saturday, Nov. 12, turned deadly, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Deputies responded to a call in reference to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 2200 block of West Tee Circle in Citrus Springs, said Brittney Carman, CCSO spokeswoman.
Missing Florida 16-year-old found shot dead in cemetery
A missing Florida boy was found dead in a cemetery, according to deputies.
WCJB
North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
