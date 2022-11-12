Read full article on original website
How to safely use a space heater this winter
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The colder weather is here, and the space heaters are cranking up. With the temperatures dropping, everyone is ready to get cozy with space heaters, like this one. But operating one safely is something the Albany Fire Department wants everyone to know how to do. “You...
Lowndes County, Valdosta to host Free Fall Recycling Event
Lowndes County and Valdosta are set to host a Free Fall Recycling Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, encouraging local citizens to drop off electronics they want recycled.
Fellowship of Christian Athletes opens new Valdosta location
Deer can dart out anywhere and can cause a lot of damage.
'Come get you some food': Central Georgia church's food drive helping families in need for the holidays
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — As part of 13WMAZ's "Stuff the Truck" event to feed families in Central Georgia, we're telling you how others in the community are making sure their community's stomachs are full. Christian Friends Baptist Church in Hawkinsville partners with Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. Every second Monday...
Albany-Dougherty Homeless Coalition hosts event for those in need
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For people facing homelessness, things like health screenings and haircuts might be a low priority. That’s why the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition came together for their 8th annual Project Homeless Connect event. The chair of the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition, David Blackwell, told WALB that...
Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A liter of puppies in desperate need of a home as local shelters face the brink of capacity. Five puppies were dumped at the Thomasville Humane Society after allegedly being dumped several other times throughout the community placing officials at the shelter in an uncomfortable position when it comes to housing them.
Institute grants Tift Theater $70K for facelift
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift Theatre recently received a $70,000 grant, issued by Fox Theatre institute, to help with facility improvements. Throughout the years, city leaders say bad weather has caused major damage to the Tift Theater. They say receiving the grant will help bring this landmark back to life.
Valdosta Christmas Tree Lighting kicks off holiday season
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County community is invited to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting to kick of the holiday season. The Valdosta-Lowndes community is invited to join the City of Valdosta’s Mayor, Scott James Matheson, and Lowndes County’s Chairman, Bill Slaughter, for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater, located at 301 East Central Avenue, Valdosta, Georgia 31601.
Phoebe seeing flu and RSV cases in children as holidays approach
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Are RSV and flu cases on the rise in children as the holiday season begins? WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with a south Georgia pediatrician who gave some insight into the topic. A lot of people talking about RSV and flu in children. What are...
Police encouraging road safety during deer mating season
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - It’s breeding season for deer, which means they are roaming and more likely to be moving obstacles on roads. Auto body shops are busy this time of year, in part because of crashes involving deer. Experts have a lot of ideas to avoid those incidents.
Alleged shooting near Monroe High leaves no reported injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a witness said a man jumped on her car and shot at another vehicle near a high school, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The incident happened at the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive, near...
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is facing a murder charge after the victim she allegedly shot died on Monday, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD). Brianna Rich, 29, of Tifton, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Jonterriouse Hope 24, of Sylvester, TPD says.
Clouds linger as colder air arrives
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread rain tapered off by midday Tuesday. Through the afternoon mostly cloudy and warm as highs reached low to upper 70s. As a weak front slides east across SGA a few areas of rain are likely early evening. Rain ends but clouds hold as light northwest winds usher in an early taste of winter.
4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
Man Jumps from Oglethorpe Bridge
On November 14, 2022, before 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Oglethorpe Bridge in response to a 59-year-old male jumping off the bridge. Witnesses informed officers that the victim jumped off the bridge, but they were able to rescue him. The victim stated that he attempted to commit suicide. He suffered leg injuries and was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital; he is now stable. The Albany Police Department’s REACH (Responding, Engaging, And, Cultivating, Hope) officer responded to the incident and contacted the victim at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for further support.
SWGA citrus farmers expand into agritourism, give to non-profits
OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WALB) - When one thinks of Georgia, citrus may not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, one business in Georgia is helping the industry expand in Georgia. Over the next few weeks, they will also be helping non-profits. Lindy Savelle is the co-owner of JoNina...
APD: Albany woman charged after argument-fueled stabbing
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after Albany police said she stabbed a man after an argument. Jonawanna Sears, 37, is charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened on Sunday in the 800 block of 10th Avenue when Sears got into an argument with a man and then stabbed him in the chest, according to APD.
Valdosta Tree Fest brings holiday fun for the family
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Fest will feature festive Christmas trees and holiday fun for the whole family to enjoy. The Exchange Club of Valdosta presents Valdosta Tree Fest on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10am until 5pm at the Hilton Garden Inn. Valdosta Tree Fest is for the whole family to view festively decorated trees and enjoy some holiday treats while listening to music. There will be a silent auction and Santa Claus.
Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman was arrested in connection to a child cruelty incident that involved a hammer and knife, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first-degree cruelty to children. On Monday, police responded to the 400 block...
1-year-old, man injured during suspected Albany drive-by shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man and a 1-year-old were injured after being injured during an Albany apartment shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened on Friday around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Swift Avenue after an Albany officer says they saw an injured man laying on the sidewalk. People around the injured man said that there was a baby inside that had been shot.
