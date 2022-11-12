Eastern Oklahoma State College Agriculture Division to host 3rd Annual Agricultural Hall of Fame Celebration Nov. 19

Connecting dots is one of the roles I serve as a legislator, and this past week was one of those moments. I was invited to McAlester Regional Hospital for a check presentation from U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Rural Development for a check presentation ,but what I didn’t know was that this check would be presented by Kenneth Corn, who heads USDA Rural Development for the state of Oklahoma. This presented an opportunity to visit with him about financing opportunities for Latimer County Hospital. We had a very good impromptu meeting and will meet again in the near future.

LATIMER COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO