Eastern Oklahoma State College Agriculture Division to host 3rd Annual Agricultural Hall of Fame Celebration Nov. 19

okwnews.com
Howe Students Place at Northeast District AFR Speech Contest
WILBURTON— Two Howe Students place in their category at the American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) Southeast District Speech Contes, Nov. 10. Victoria Sharp placed first in the Senior Ag Policy category; and Lindsey Reppen placed fifth in the Senior Agribusiness. This marks the 77th year of the statewide contest....
okwnews.com
Young Professionals of Poteau Announces Second Annual: Angel Tree at the The Oaks Healthcare Center!
"Young Professionals of Poteau Announces Second Annual: Angel Tree at the The Oaks Healthcare Center!. Please take this opportunity to bless the residents at our local nursing home by adopting them so that every resident may be presented a Christmas Gift at their annual Christmas Party. In order to make...
okwnews.com
Capitol Greetings Nov 15
Connecting dots is one of the roles I serve as a legislator, and this past week was one of those moments. I was invited to McAlester Regional Hospital for a check presentation from U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Rural Development for a check presentation ,but what I didn’t know was that this check would be presented by Kenneth Corn, who heads USDA Rural Development for the state of Oklahoma. This presented an opportunity to visit with him about financing opportunities for Latimer County Hospital. We had a very good impromptu meeting and will meet again in the near future.
okwnews.com
Eddie Leroy Smith
Memorial Service for Eddie Leroy Smith, 80 of Shady Point, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 26928 Waterfield Street in Shady Point, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery in Shady Point, Oklahoma. Cremation the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
okwnews.com
Elmer Real
Direct Burial for Elmer Real, 64 of Shady Point, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Old Bokoshe Cemetery in Bokoshe, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Elmer was born on December 14, 1957 in Spiro, Oklahoma to Minnie...
okwnews.com
Ray Glynn Booher, Jr.
Ray Glynn Booher, Jr. of Howe, Oklahoma was born May 15, 1952 in Corona, California to Ray Glynn Booher, Sr. and Mary Francis (Myers) Booher and passed away November 14, 2022 in Howe, Oklahoma at the age of 70. He is survived by:. His wife:. Diane of the home. One...
okwnews.com
Raymond Lee Roberts
Memorial Service for Raymond Lee Roberts, 80 of Poteau, Oklahoma will be held at a later date. Cremation under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Raymond was born on June 21, 1942 in Caraway, Arkansas to Callie (Grimsley) and John Roberts and passed away on...
okwnews.com
Johnny Meeks
Memorial Service for Johnny Meeks, 61 of Wilburton, Oklahoma will be at 1pm on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Freedom House Fellowship in Heavener, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at in under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Johnny was born on July 21, 1961 in...
okwnews.com
Francis Wise
Celebration of Life for Francis Wise, 63 of Pocola, Oklahoma will be from 12-3pm on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at The Cabin in Panama, Oklahoma. Frances was born Dec 1, 1958 to Harve T. and Norva Lee Dotson passed away on October 21, 2022 in Pocola, Oklahoma. She is survived...
okwnews.com
Julius Russell James
Viewing for Julius Russell James, 59 of Panama, Oklahoma will be at 3pm - 5pm on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. Cremation will follow under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. He was born on February 5, 1963 in Delano, California...
okwnews.com
Daisy Colbert
Visitation for Daisy Colbert, 60 of Heavener, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma. Cremation under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Daisy was born on May 31, 1962 in Fort Worth, Texas to...
okwnews.com
EOMC announces Employee of the Month for Nov
Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau is pleased to announce their Employee of the Month for November. Carol Vise works at the Family Medical Clinic. Carol is our referral clerk and spends her day working to get the patients referred to the specialists that they need (and does a lot of talking to your insurance companies.)
okwnews.com
Tonya Phillips
Funeral Service for Tonya Phillips, 62 of Gans, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, Oklahoma with Pastor Brandon Harris officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home. Tonya Claudette Phillips...
KOCO
Oklahoma days away from executing death row inmate Richard Fairchild
MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma is days away from executing death row inmate Richard Fairchild. Fairchild has been on death row since 1993 for killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall. In October, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted against recommending clemency for the death row inmate. Fairchild's attorneys...
Two dead after car hits deer in Pittsburg County
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — Two people were killed after their car hit a deer Saturday evening in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Indian Nation Turnpike mile marker 80, about 15 miles north of McAlester in Pittsburg County.
