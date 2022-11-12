Read full article on original website
Eddie Leroy Smith
Memorial Service for Eddie Leroy Smith, 80 of Shady Point, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 26928 Waterfield Street in Shady Point, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery in Shady Point, Oklahoma. Cremation the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
EOMC announces Employee of the Month for Nov
Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau is pleased to announce their Employee of the Month for November. Carol Vise works at the Family Medical Clinic. Carol is our referral clerk and spends her day working to get the patients referred to the specialists that they need (and does a lot of talking to your insurance companies.)
Daisy Colbert
Visitation for Daisy Colbert, 60 of Heavener, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma. Cremation under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Daisy was born on May 31, 1962 in Fort Worth, Texas to...
Elmer Real
Direct Burial for Elmer Real, 64 of Shady Point, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Old Bokoshe Cemetery in Bokoshe, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Elmer was born on December 14, 1957 in Spiro, Oklahoma to Minnie...
Johnny Meeks
Memorial Service for Johnny Meeks, 61 of Wilburton, Oklahoma will be at 1pm on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Freedom House Fellowship in Heavener, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at in under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Johnny was born on July 21, 1961 in...
Tonya Phillips
Funeral Service for Tonya Phillips, 62 of Gans, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, Oklahoma with Pastor Brandon Harris officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home. Tonya Claudette Phillips...
Young Professionals of Poteau Announces Second Annual: Angel Tree at the The Oaks Healthcare Center!
"Young Professionals of Poteau Announces Second Annual: Angel Tree at the The Oaks Healthcare Center!. Please take this opportunity to bless the residents at our local nursing home by adopting them so that every resident may be presented a Christmas Gift at their annual Christmas Party. In order to make...
Francis Wise
Celebration of Life for Francis Wise, 63 of Pocola, Oklahoma will be from 12-3pm on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at The Cabin in Panama, Oklahoma. Frances was born Dec 1, 1958 to Harve T. and Norva Lee Dotson passed away on October 21, 2022 in Pocola, Oklahoma. She is survived...
Pernod Ricard expanding Fort Smith plant, to add around 50 jobs
Pernod Ricard USA is entering the ready-to-drink (RTD) market and doing so by investing $22 million into its Fort Smith plant. The investment will provide the facility with canning capabilities and add at least 50 jobs. The Fort Smith plant now has 220 employees. Plans are to add additional positions...
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley rarely experience November snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Significant accumulation of snow is uncommon in November for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Follow this link for the latest forecast. In Fort Smith you have to go back to the 1970s for the last time we had more than an inch of snow in November. It's been a long time. There were a few times in the 1950s this happened as well.
Who Has The Best Pulled Pork In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Pulled pork is one of the most popular dishes around, and with good reason. Because it's a versatile type of food that you can have on a bun or over rice, just to name a few options. No doubt pulled pork sandwiches are the most popular option, though. It's a food item that's both family friendly and easy on the wallet.
Missing child located in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith girl found safe
Fort Smith police are looking for assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Crawford County, Arkansas, hunter found after night lost in the woods
CHESTER, Ark. — A hunter who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found, according to Veronica Robins, the Crawford County emergency manager. George Combee was out hunting with friends. They saw him at about 1 p.m. Monday in an area west of Chester, but he didn't rejoin them later that afternoon.
Police searching for missing child in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. Allaynah Blackwell reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last scene at the corner of S 32nd Terrace and Briarcliff Avenue at 3:32 a.m.
25-year-old Checotah man dies in Tulsa County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed the death of a 25-year-old Checotah man early this morning. Just before 5 a.m., Anthony Anson was driving on US-64 at 157th East Avenue four miles east of Bixby in Tulsa County. OHP says the 2012 Toyota Corolla drove off...
Former Oklahoma Undersheriff Pleads Guilty To Federal Civil Rights Charge For Using Excessive Force
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department announced today that Kendall Morgan, 44, the former undersheriff of the Le Flore County Sheriff’s Department (LCSO) in Le Flore County, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a criminal civil rights violation for using unlawful force on an arrestee. According to court documents, on Jan....
UPDATE: Missing Crawford County hunter found safe
A search is underway for a missing hunter in Crawford County.
Checotah Man Killed In Wreck Near Bixby
A man is dead after a wreck near Bixby, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say 25-year-old Anthony Anson of Checotah drove off the side of Highway 64 near 157TH East Avenue on Sunday morning. Troopers say he hit a stop sign, then a tree, and was thrown from the car. Anson died at the scene.
