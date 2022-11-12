Read full article on original website
LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool
If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
Idaho Transportation Department Issues Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge Until Structural Repairs Can Be Made
LENORE - The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge until structural repairs can be completed. The ITD is responsible for safety inspections on all bridges within the State of Idaho. The Lenore Bridge connects the town of Lenore, ID to US Highway 12. Nez Perce...
IDFG Investigating Bull Elk Left to Waste in Southern Idaho
AMERICAN FALLS - Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk that was shot and left to waste in Power County in southeast Idaho. On Nov. 2, Fish and Game received a call from a concerned member of the public regarding the discovery of the 5 x 5 bull elk shot and left to waste just off Moonshine Trail south of American Falls in Unit 73A. Results of the investigation so far indicate that the bull was likely killed during the antlerless elk season in that unit which began Oct. 25. It was apparent that someone attempted to remove the elk’s head but was unsuccessful, and the entire carcass was wasted.
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
kidnewsradio.com
Additional $1,000 reward being offered in southeast Idaho mule deer case
ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – An anonymous donor has stepped up to add $1,000 to the existing Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) reward for an unsolved wildlife case in southeast Idaho. Last month, a dead mule deer buck was discovered in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek...
eastidahonews.com
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules
The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
One-time payment coming from the state of Idaho
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
Idaho Receives First Grants for Massive Project to Expand Internet to all Americans
Idaho will be the third state to receive money to plan for expanding high-speed internet access to all residents in the state. The National Telecommunications and Information Agency is expected to make an official announcement on the funding this morning. Idaho is getting nearly $5 million in planning funds for...
boisestatepublicradio.org
RSV shows up early in Idaho
RSV, the respiratory virus that usually hits kids and toddlers, is spreading in Idaho. Normally the virus is mild in kids and adults, but can be severe in babies and toddlers. RSV cases fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as people took steps to protect themselves from viruses, but as people have relaxed those protections, the virus is making a resurgence around the country.
California Continues To Drive Folks To Idaho Over Outlawing Rodeo
California was a one time the most envied state in America. Every young person at one time in their lives had dreams of moving to the Golden State and living their dream. California is not on the East Coast, but you wouldn't know it by a recent proposal circulating in Los Angeles and other major cities throughout the state.
10 of Idaho’s Most Intriguing and Mysterious Places Hiding in Plain Sight
Thanks to Urban Dictionary, there is a conspiracy theory that Idaho doesn't actually exist. Those of us who call the Gem State home know for a fact that this particular accusation couldn't be further than the truth. Between nuclear testing and the state's rich mining history, Idaho is actually home...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Could Utah follow new Nevada law that bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026?
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
Fish and Game officers asking for public's help in identifying vehicle, related to violation
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the occupants of a pickup that they believe may have more information about a reported violation. According to IDFG officers, the vehicle is a newer four-door black Dodge Ram pickup....
Top 5 Best Getaway Cities in Idaho for Celebrating Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is right around the corner — are you staying at home or getting away for a few days?. It’s actually very common for people to travel during the holidays, whether that means hitting up their favorite ski resorts, traveling with their family to new places, or just traveling to other family member’s homes.
Workforce shift taking a bite out of local Idaho restaurants
BOISE, Idaho — Go out for a meal in the Treasure Valley, and there's a good chance you'll see some kind of notice about staffing issues or challenges, accompanied by a plea for patience. Idaho restaurants are struggling to keep enough workers on staff; it's affecting their bottom line...
eastidahonews.com
Why Idaho’s 17th governor was the first to serve nonconsecutive terms
IDAHO FALLS – Idaho’s Republican sweep of statewide and federal offices in Tuesday’s general election adds to the state’s long history of conservative politics. Governor Brad Little ended up with 60% of the vote, for a total of 318,479 votes. The results for Lt. Governor, Attorney General and State Superintendent showed a similar breakdown with Republican candidates coming out on top.
610KONA
Greater Idaho Movement Gains Traction
An effort to move Oregon’s border gained support in last week’s election. Leader of the Greater Idaho Movement Mike McCarter said Morrow County voters want County Commissioners to hold meetings on the idea. And a 2020 request in Jefferson County was met with confusion by Commissioners, since they have no power to change a state’s border.
Solar farms in 3 states cited for environmental violations
Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater The post Solar farms in 3 states cited for environmental violations appeared first on Local News 8.
