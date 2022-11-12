ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool

If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
JEROME, ID
Big Country News

IDFG Investigating Bull Elk Left to Waste in Southern Idaho

AMERICAN FALLS - Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk that was shot and left to waste in Power County in southeast Idaho. On Nov. 2, Fish and Game received a call from a concerned member of the public regarding the discovery of the 5 x 5 bull elk shot and left to waste just off Moonshine Trail south of American Falls in Unit 73A. Results of the investigation so far indicate that the bull was likely killed during the antlerless elk season in that unit which began Oct. 25. It was apparent that someone attempted to remove the elk’s head but was unsuccessful, and the entire carcass was wasted.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Additional $1,000 reward being offered in southeast Idaho mule deer case

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – An anonymous donor has stepped up to add $1,000 to the existing Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) reward for an unsolved wildlife case in southeast Idaho. Last month, a dead mule deer buck was discovered in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek...
ARIMO, ID
eastidahonews.com

More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week

IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules

The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
IDAHO STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

One-time payment coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

RSV shows up early in Idaho

RSV, the respiratory virus that usually hits kids and toddlers, is spreading in Idaho. Normally the virus is mild in kids and adults, but can be severe in babies and toddlers. RSV cases fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as people took steps to protect themselves from viruses, but as people have relaxed those protections, the virus is making a resurgence around the country.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Why Idaho’s 17th governor was the first to serve nonconsecutive terms

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho’s Republican sweep of statewide and federal offices in Tuesday’s general election adds to the state’s long history of conservative politics. Governor Brad Little ended up with 60% of the vote, for a total of 318,479 votes. The results for Lt. Governor, Attorney General and State Superintendent showed a similar breakdown with Republican candidates coming out on top.
IDAHO STATE
610KONA

Greater Idaho Movement Gains Traction

An effort to move Oregon’s border gained support in last week’s election. Leader of the Greater Idaho Movement Mike McCarter said Morrow County voters want County Commissioners to hold meetings on the idea. And a 2020 request in Jefferson County was met with confusion by Commissioners, since they have no power to change a state’s border.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
