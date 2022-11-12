ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation. Police discovered the students'...
MOSCOW, ID
Investigation continues in the killing of four University of Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho (CBS2) — Christopher Mitchell of KLEW News is reporting that an investigation continues around the apartment where Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves, four University of Idaho students, were found dead on Sunday, Nov. 13. On Monday, KLEW News noticed police looking through a...
MOSCOW, ID
Killer who stabbed 4 Idaho students to death still at large

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The killer — or killers — who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.
MOSCOW, ID
Four people killed in Moscow homicide

Moscow, Idaho (CBS2) - The Moscow Police department says four people are dead. Police arrived to the scene on King Road (known locally as King Street) near the University of Idaho. They found someone unconscious. Officers are in the process of notifying relatives. Anyone with information about this should call Moscow Police.
MOSCOW, ID
Spokane County deputies fatally shoot man after standoff

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies have shot and killed a man after a 12-hour standoff at a home in the Greenacres area. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the man was fatally shot after he started a fire at the home Tuesday and then walked outside, KREM reported.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

