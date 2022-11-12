BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight had 16 points in Western Kentucky’s 68-50 victory against Indianapolis on Tuesday night. McKnight had seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (3-0). Jairus Hamilton scored 13 points, going 5 of 6 from the field. Emmanuel Akot finished 4 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points.

