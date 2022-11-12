ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Post Register

Thiam, House spark High Point over Lees-McRae 100-83

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Abdoulaye Thiam had 23 points, Jaden House scored 22 and High Point defeated Lees-McRae 100-83 on Tuesday night. Thiam was 8 of 12 shooting (7 for 10 from distance) for the Panthers (3-0). House added seven rebounds and three steals. Zach Austin hit three 3-pointers and scored 19.
HIGH POINT, NC
Post Register

No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak.
LAWRENCE, KS

