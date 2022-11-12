ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FTX Says It's Removing Trading and Withdrawals, Moving Digital Assets to a Cold Wallet After a $477 Million Suspected Hack

By MacKenzie Sigalos,CNBC
Related
From $32 Billion to Criminal Investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Empire Vanished Overnight

Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of bitcoin on exchanges around the world. Today, that price is pretty much uniform across the exchanges, but back then, Bankman-Fried previously told CNBC, he would sometimes see a 60% difference in the value of the coin. His immediate instinct, he said, was to get in on the arbitrage trade — buying bitcoin on one exchange, selling it back on another exchange, and then earning a profit equivalent to the price spread.
Sea Limited Stock Jumps as Much as 41% as Company Renews Focus on Profitability

Shares of Sea Limited jumped as much as 41% following Tuesday's announcement of its third-quarter financial results, after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth. The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss...
Op-Ed: Opportunities Await Investors in the Tech Sector. Here Is a Corner That's Ripe for Growth

As we see valuations soften in many parts of the market today, it can feel like an uncertain time for investors, especially in technology. However, on close examination, investing specifically in enterprise software will continue to be one of the best uses of capital anywhere in the financial and technology markets. The current environment will likely continue to create opportunities, the same way past dislocations have done. Several factors play into this scenario.
European Markets Mostly Lower as Geopolitical Tensions Rise After Poland Missile Incident; Mercedes-Benz Leads Autos Lower

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Wednesday as political instability gripped the region after a missile hit Polish territory, raising tensions between Russia and NATO. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% by mid-afternoon, with autos shedding 4.2% to lead losses while oil and...
Attabotics Raises $71 Million as Startups Vie With Amazon Over Robotic Warehouse of the Future

Attabotics, a 3-D robotics supply chain company, raised $71.7 million in new funding. The fundraise comes amid a broader push to optimize e-commerce shipping fulfillment and warehouse technology. Amazon, which has made a series of robotics acquisitions in recent years, introduced Sparrow this month, a new robotic arm with artificial...
Jim Cramer Says There's Enough Pain in the Market for the Fed to Slow Rate Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that there's enough pain in the market for the Federal Reserve to consider easing its pace of interest rate hikes. Cramer pointed to the layoffs at Amazon and turmoil in other sectors like crypto and software stocks as examples of the Fed's damage. CNBC's...
Charts Suggest the Market Could Rally Through Mid-December, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that the market's current rally could last through the middle of next month. Cramer said that the likely impending Santa Claus rally, seasonal gains in the stock market during the winter holiday period, could set the market up for a sustained run. CNBC's Jim...
Lowe's Says It's Not Seeing Negative Impact of Inflation as Sales, Profit Top Expectations

Lowe's reported third quarter earnings Wednesday, beating analyst expectations. "We're not seeing the negative impacts of inflation," CEO Marvin Ellison said. Lowe's reported results a day after rival Home Depot's earnings topped expectations. Lowe's said Wednesday that high inflation isn't hurting sales as it reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall...
Goldman Sachs Paid $12 Million to Female Partner to Settle Sexism Complaint, Bloomberg Reports

Goldman Sachs paid more than $12 million to a former female partner to settle claims that senior executives created a hostile environment for women, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The former partner alleged that top executives, including CEO David Solomon, made vulgar or dismissive remarks about women at the firm, according to...
Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Digest Inflation Data, Look to Retail Sales Figures

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Wednesday as markets absorbed wholesale inflation data and awaited the release of retail sales data for October. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last trading 3 basis points lower at 3.77%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last flat at 4.357%. Yields and...
Sharp Drop in Mortgage Rates Does Little to Boost Demand

Mortgage application volume rose 2.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Thursday saw the sharpest one-day drop in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage since daily record-keeping began in 2009. On a weekly average, the rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages...
Stock Futures Rise After Falling Monday, Fading Last Week's Rally

Stock futures were higher Monday evening after ending the day lower, snapping a two-day advance that started when a better-than-expected inflation report stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon ease up on raising interest rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72 points, or 0.18%. S&P...
FBI Is ‘Extremely Concerned' About China's Influence Through TikTok on U.S. Users

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers Tuesday that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S. Wray's remarks build on those from other government officials and members of Congress who have expressed deep skepticism about the ability of the Chinese-owned video platform to protect U.S. user information from an adversarial government.

