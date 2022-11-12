ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU football suffers first loss at West Virginia in program history & more key stats

By Justin Martinez, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlTGl_0j8i9bME00

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — The Sooners fell victim to a game-winning field goal on Saturday.

OU suffered a 23-20 loss to West Virginia thanks in part to Casey Legg, who drilled a 25-yard field goal as time expired. The Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) are still in search of their sixth win to become bowl eligible.

Here's a look at the loss by the numbers:

OU's defense leads the way in the first quarter

54: Zach Schmit's 54-yard field goal attempt came up short on OU's opening drive. The redshirt sophomore kicker is 9-for-13 on field goal attempts this season on 0-for-2 on tries from out least 50 yards out.

2: Danny Stutsman intercepted a pass by JT Daniels with 12:17 left in the first quarter. It was the second interception of the season for the sophomore linebacker.

6: West Virginia benched Daniels for sophomore Garrett Greene, who wears No. 6, on the final drive of the first quarter.

0: OU and West Virginia were both scoreless at the end of the first quarter. It marks the second time this season the Sooners have been in a scoreless affair entering the second quarter.

Tramel's ScissorTales: What Brent Venables means we he talks about physicality

OU gets on the scoreboard in the second quarter

32: OU struck first on the scoreboard via a 32-yard field goal by Schmit with 9:42 left until halftime.

130: Eric Gray recorded 130 total yards of offense and a touchdown in the first half. He ran the ball 13 times for 122 yards and made two catches for eight yards.

2: Following a 5-yard touchdown run by Greene with 33 seconds left until halftime, West Virginia holder Kolton McGhee fumbled the PAT. Billy Bowman recovered it and ran into the end zone for two points, giving OU a 12-6 lead.

Sooners struggle to shake pesky Mountaineers

46: A 46-yard field goal attempt by Schmit with 6:24 left in the game hit the right upright and bounced out. This marked Schmit's second missed field goal of the day and kept the score tied at 20-20.

12: OU's defense recorded 12 tackles for loss on Saturday. It's the highest single-game total by the group since it recorded 14 tackles for loss in a Week 2 win over Kent State on Sept. 10.

1: OU went 1-for-13 on third down and fourth down. West Virginia went 11-for-24 on third and fourth down.

211: Gray ran the ball 25 times for a career-high 211 yards and two touchdowns.

OU falls in heartbreaking fashion

25: Legg drilled a 25-yard field goal as time expired to seal West Virginia's 23-20 win.

257: Greene recorded career-highs of 257 total yards of offense and three total touchdowns for West Virginia.

1: West Virginia defeated OU at home for the first time in program history.

3: OU is now 0-for-3 in one-possession games this season.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: Two Fatal Mistakes Led to Shane Lyons’ Downfall at West Virginia

It happened. Shane Lyons is no longer the athletic director of West Virginia University. Parting ways with Lyons wasn’t necessarily a surprising move, but it’s certainly a decision that will continue to have a ripple effect, especially with the football program, which is the most important program at a school like WVU and the program that eventually sunk Lyons.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Outlet Names Potential Replacements for Neal Brown and Shane Lyons

Morgantown, West Virginia – With Shane Lyons out as the director of athletics at West Virginia, it is only a matter of time before West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown follows suit. Sitting at 21-24, it is expected that Brown will be relieved of his duties following the 2022 season, regardless of the outcome of the team’s final two games.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure

West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Could Owe Former Athletic Director Shane Lyons Almost $4 Million

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Parting ways with Shane Lyons as athletic director may not be the end of West Virginia University having to deal with the alum who was hired in 2015. Based on the details in his contract, Lyons is likely to still be owed almost $4 million from WVU. Lyons’ deal paid him $895,000 in base salary this year and then $931,000 for each year from 2023 through 2026, according to documents obtained by BlueGoldNews.com.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU Tight End Enters the Transfer Portal

West Virginia tight end Corbin Page announced on Twitter his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday evening. "First I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me, and I've made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!!"
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)

In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

GBN Podcast: WVU seeks a new director of athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A national search has begun at West Virginia University to find a replacement for director of athletics Shane Lyons. University president E. Gordon Gee announced Monday morning that a national search for the school’s next athletic director is underway, and that Lyons’ successor could be named less than a month from now.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU OL James Gmiter Says 'Goodbye'

On Sunday, West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter is giving up the game of football. The redshirt junior posted on Twitter "I'm going to miss this game... thank you for everything." Gmiter has been sidelined since leading up to the Texas Tech contest with an undisclosed injury and lost his...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee Shares His Thoughts on Shane Lyons Being Forced to Resign

Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported this morning, Shane Lyons was forced to resign as the director of athletics at West Virginia University. Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, shared his thoughts on Lyons’ resigning:. “I don’t have a relationship with anybody in WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
insideevs.com

Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City

Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy