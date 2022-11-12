OU football suffers first loss at West Virginia in program history & more key stats

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — The Sooners fell victim to a game-winning field goal on Saturday.

OU suffered a 23-20 loss to West Virginia thanks in part to Casey Legg, who drilled a 25-yard field goal as time expired. The Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) are still in search of their sixth win to become bowl eligible.

Here's a look at the loss by the numbers:

OU's defense leads the way in the first quarter

54: Zach Schmit's 54-yard field goal attempt came up short on OU's opening drive. The redshirt sophomore kicker is 9-for-13 on field goal attempts this season on 0-for-2 on tries from out least 50 yards out.

2: Danny Stutsman intercepted a pass by JT Daniels with 12:17 left in the first quarter. It was the second interception of the season for the sophomore linebacker.

6: West Virginia benched Daniels for sophomore Garrett Greene, who wears No. 6, on the final drive of the first quarter.

0: OU and West Virginia were both scoreless at the end of the first quarter. It marks the second time this season the Sooners have been in a scoreless affair entering the second quarter.

Tramel's ScissorTales: What Brent Venables means we he talks about physicality

OU gets on the scoreboard in the second quarter

32: OU struck first on the scoreboard via a 32-yard field goal by Schmit with 9:42 left until halftime.

130: Eric Gray recorded 130 total yards of offense and a touchdown in the first half. He ran the ball 13 times for 122 yards and made two catches for eight yards.

2: Following a 5-yard touchdown run by Greene with 33 seconds left until halftime, West Virginia holder Kolton McGhee fumbled the PAT. Billy Bowman recovered it and ran into the end zone for two points, giving OU a 12-6 lead.

Sooners struggle to shake pesky Mountaineers

46: A 46-yard field goal attempt by Schmit with 6:24 left in the game hit the right upright and bounced out. This marked Schmit's second missed field goal of the day and kept the score tied at 20-20.

12: OU's defense recorded 12 tackles for loss on Saturday. It's the highest single-game total by the group since it recorded 14 tackles for loss in a Week 2 win over Kent State on Sept. 10.

1: OU went 1-for-13 on third down and fourth down. West Virginia went 11-for-24 on third and fourth down.

211: Gray ran the ball 25 times for a career-high 211 yards and two touchdowns.

OU falls in heartbreaking fashion

25: Legg drilled a 25-yard field goal as time expired to seal West Virginia's 23-20 win.

257: Greene recorded career-highs of 257 total yards of offense and three total touchdowns for West Virginia.

1: West Virginia defeated OU at home for the first time in program history.

3: OU is now 0-for-3 in one-possession games this season.