Defender Casey Malone gets offensive during Pennridge's playoff win

BUCKINGHAM – Pennridge junior outside back Casey Malone is not your typical defender. She started her soccer life as a forward before moving to defense, but still acts with forward-like tendencies.

Her offensive and defensive skills served her and the Rams well on Saturday morning.

In a PIAA Class 4A state quarterfinal playoff game at Central Bucks East, Malone twice ran free down the left sideline and found a teammate in the middle of the pitch for goals, sparking Pennridge to a 5-0 win over Suburban One Colonial Division rival Central Bucks West.

“She’s just so hard to defend,” Rams coach Audrey Anderson said. “She’s an outside back who gets forward, who’s dangerous anywhere around the box. She can shoot with both feet. Today, she read the game really well. She was able to take that inside dribble and get inside the box. She played two really great balls that resulted in goals. I mean, what more can you ask for an outside back?”

In the 20th minute, Malone sprinted down the left sideline, cut to the middle, then sent a pass into junior Jessie Moylan who hit the right side of the net for a 1-0 Pennridge lead. The second goal was nearly a carbon copy as Malone got the ball on the foot of junior forward Hailey Primwhere, who punched it past Bucks senior goalkeeper Jules Broskey into the center of the net for a 2-0 Rams lead in the 24th minute.

“At practice, we’d worked on a few things,” Malone said. “I know I had seen my player open. Her mark came to guard me and she was open, so I gave her the ball. She’s really composed in front of the goal and she had a great shot.“The second one was kind of the same. (Primwhere) is also super good at going to goal. She’s on and she’s super quick and I just slipped her in and she had a great finish.”

Pennridge senior midfielder Liv Grenda made it 3-0 when she was taken down inside the box and converted the penalty kick with 40 seconds left in the first half. In the second half, senior forward Joey Tomlinson sent the ball into the right side of the net off an assist from junior midfielder Sophie Craig for a 4-0 Pennridge lead in the 55th minute and sophomore forward Kate Brashear finished off the scoring with her first goal of the season in the 77th minute.

The Rams are appearing in their fourth PIAA semifinal in the last five years and are hoping to get back to the final to win their second state title in the last three years.

“I would say it’s expected, but we work for it to earn it,” Malone said of reaching the semifinals. “So we know when our hard work pays off, the results will follow. So it feels really great to just make it again and keep the streak going.”

Game balls

Pennridge midfielder Jessie Moylan . The junior came off the bench to score her first goal of the season and it turned out to be the decisive marker for the Rams.

Pennridge forward Joey Tomlinson. The only senior on the team, Tomlinson opened the second half with a goal that hit the upper-right 90 for a 4-0 Rams lead. Tomlinson just committed to play at Robert Morris this past week.

Central Bucks West goalkeeper Jules Broskey. Playing in her final game for West, Broskey made seven saves, including stops on a couple of point-blank shots. Playing with a torn rotator cuff for much of the season, Broskey was a prime reason the Bucks made it to the state quarterfinals.

What’s next

Pennridge will play District One champion Neshaminy in a PIAA Class 4A semifinal game 6 p.m. Tuesday at Souderton Area High School. Neshaminy made it to the semifinals by beating Conestoga, 2-1, in overtime in a quarterfinal game on Saturday. Neshaminy handed the Rams their only loss in the regular season, a 2-1 defeat on Sept. 20.

Pennridge has reached the state semifinals in four of the last five seasons, reached the championship game twice and won it in 2020 with a 1-0 victory over North Allegheny in double overtime. Neshaminy last reached the semifinals in 2017 and reached the title game that year, losing to Norwin, 1-0. Neshaminy’s last title came in 2013, a 2-1 overtime win over Spring-Ford.

They said it:

“In 2020, you weren’t allowed to lose a game after your regular season,” Anderson said of that COVID-altered season. “You had to win six games to get to the state championship. I was like, ‘Somebody’s got to do it. It might as well be us.’ To still have the majority of those players still here is awesome. I love it.”

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Defender Casey Malone gets offensive during Pennridge's playoff win