ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Deer hunting has gotten safer but vigilance is always necessary

By Paul A. Smith, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282d9N_0j8i9RTq00

The good news is deer hunting is as safe as it's ever been in Wisconsin.

The caveat: it's never without risk.

When firearms and tree stands are involved, an accident can be as close as a poor decision, slip or malfunction.

In advance of the 2022 Wisconsin nine-day gun deer season, Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens and safety experts are reminding hunters of safety rules and recommending vigilance.

This year's gun deer hunt, the state's biggest annual hunting season, starts Saturday and runs through Nov. 27.

The DNR expects about 500,000 hunters will take to the state's woods and fields during the season.

If trends hold true, there will be fewer than 10 firearm-related injuries statewide over the nine days. And most will be self-inflicted.

There were six shooting incidents, including one fatality, in the 2021 Wisconsin gun deer season. All six were on private property. Four of the six were self-inflicted.

Although safety experts say even one is too many, the number of shooting incidents has declined remarkably in Wisconsin in recent decades.

Wardens credit the improvements to mandatory hunter education, blaze orange clothing requirements and changes in hunting practices.

In 1966, there were 264 hunting incidents in the state, according to DNR records. One year later, in 1967, Wisconsin’s hunter education program was established.

Since the establishment of the hunter education program, the number of annual hunting incidents in Wisconsin has decreased by more than 95%, according to the DNR.

Wisconsin requires anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, to successfully complete a hunter education course to purchase a hunting license.

Blaze orange clothing, which was first required in 1980 for deer hunters in Wisconsin, allows hunters to see other hunters better and has also contributed to fewer shooting accidents.

And another substantial change has come in hunting tactics. Most hunters in 2022 hunt from elevated stands and their shots are directed toward the ground, reducing the risk of hitting another hunter.

And far fewer hunters engage in deer drives, a tactic in which hunters form a line and move in unison attempting to push deer out of woods or fields and toward waiting hunters. Deer drives have historically resulted in many shooting injuries, according to hunter education materials.

Along with its volunteer hunter education instructors, the DNR says it continues "to adapt and strive for zero hunting incidents in Wisconsin."

To help prevent shooting accidents and injuries, hunter safety experts recommend the following:

  • Follow the cardinal rules (TAB-K) of firearm safety: Treat every firearm as if it is loaded; always point the muzzle in a safe direction; be certain of your target and what's beyond it; keep your finger out of the trigger guard until ready to shoot.
  • Plan your hunt and hunt your plan. Hunters have to know where they are going and when they'll be back. Tell someone where you'll be hunting and when you plan to be done.
  • Follow safe practices when using a tree stand, including a full-body harness and maintaining three points of contact (two hands and one foot, for example) when climbing or descending.
  • If erecting a tree stand or using a climber stand, state forestry officials advise hunters to avoid ash trees. Many thousands of ash trees in Wisconsin are dead or dying from emerald ash borer infestation and may unexpectedly snap or drop large branches.

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Promising signs for Wisconsin gun-deer hunt

Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 1 hour ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Excitement in the Air for Wisconsin Deer Hunters

(WBAY) It’s a week full of anticipation for more than half a million Wisconsin deer hunters. The state’s annual nine day gun deer season kicks off this weekend. When the sun rises Saturday morning, an estimated 560,000 hunters will be in the woods, and thousands of them will be from out-of-state, continuing Wisconsin’s trend as one of the top deer hunting destinations in the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action

AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Collectively, We Helped Save Wisconsin's Democracy

Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. Hello friends,. What an emotional week it has been!. In short, here's what I'm over the moon about.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

LISTEN: La Crosse County DA Gruenke on new sheriff, Minnesota legalizing weed, OWI punishment, election fraud

Hit on a lot of topics Monday with La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on WIZM’s La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

Some Small Wisconsin Communities Turning Down ARPA Funds

(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) -Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding are being funneled to local governments across Wisconsin as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a massive federal stimulus package. But a few small Wisconsin communities have turned down the money. Four Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin's 1st accumulating snow of the season Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snow will start Tuesday morning, really picking up by late morning and midday. Snow continues all day before gradually tapering off Wednesday. More rain than snow is possible near the lake Tuesday afternoon/evening. Meanwhile, heavier bands of snow are possible just inland. This will be a longer duration event meaning snow totals are for Tuesday & Wednesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
STOUGHTON, WI
royalpurplenews.com

Wisconsin Midterm Election results are in!

With the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater students, Whitewater residents, and all of Wisconsin gathering to vote during the midterm elections, they see who they want to vote for. Now with midterm elections done, they start to watch the counts of the ballots to see who the winners of the elections are, especially those who will make a bigger impact on our state. Here are your 2o22 Wisconsin Midterm Election results.
WHITEWATER, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy