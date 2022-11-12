Naples Seacrest Country Day wins 2A volleyball state title, repeats as state champs

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – At crunch time, Naples Seacrest Country Day simply delivered.

Seacrest repeated as Class 2A volleyball state champions after defeating Boca Raton 3-0 on Saturday at the FHSAA state finals at Polk State College. Seacrest won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-13, but the finale was a squeaker 25-23.

Naples Seacrest Country Day players Carole Ann Hussey and Milena Lopez (10) hug after winning the FHSAA Class 2A volleyball state championship match on Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven.

Photo by Bill Kemp

It was the third state championship in the program’s history, all under head coach Jan Class, who guided the Sting Rays to the title in 2013 and now back-to-back titles in 2021-22.

“We won in 2013 but these two championships are something special, something different,” said Class, who agreed with the players that this year’s team is about family.

Looking to win the title in the third set, Seacrest was holding a 22-20 lead when a young-but-pesky Boca Raton squad knotted the match 23-23. But Seacrest regrouped, refocused and responded with two-straight points.

Boca Raton sophomore Teko Barnes dishes up a serve to Naple Seacrest Country Day during the FHSAA Class 2A volleyball state championship match on Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven. Photo by Bill Kemp

“I tried to move the pieces around,” said Class, who moved Sophia Caruso into the setter spot to deliver the perfect set-up at crunch time.. “We have a lot of weapons on the team. It was not easy to choose a setter.”

Breanah Rives delivered the state championship game-winning point after unleashing a line drive into the floor from a nice set by Caruso.

“When that ball came, I don’t know, I just had something in me,” Rives said. “I wanted to win that game, like no if, ands or buts. All of a sudden I see the ball coming, and I just had this energy and I just wanted to score. When I went up, I heard Lexi (Haley) say, ‘Hit the ball.’ So I hit it, and I saw it hit the floor and I was like so happy.”

Seacrest was led by Rives with 19 kills and Carole Ann Hussey added seven, while Alexa Haley delivered 18 digs and Brooke Spurgeon had 10.

Naples Seacrest Country Day front-line players Carole Ann Hussey (21) and Breanah Rives (6) watch as the ball falls on the Boca Raton Christian side of the net during the second set of the FHSAA Class 2A volleyball state championship match on Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven. Photo by Bill Kemp

“Our last four or five games were easy and I believe it killed our pace for games like this one," Class said. “We saw Tekoa (Barnes) and their other girls playing so amazing, it shocked us a little bit.

"We got a little bit stressed during the (match). I was like, ‘Keep calm.’ I didn’t want to give them a chance to open the score. I told the girls as soon as we put pressure on that team (we will win). They have talent, but they are young.”

Boca Raton was led by sophomore Tekoa Barnes with 22 kills while teammate Bradee Boyd had five. Gabriel Irizzary added 12 digs and Caitlin Crino had 10.

“I know I was nervous. I started shaking a bit,” Barnes said. “But once I started playing, I started to get into the rhythm a bit. So next year, we already know how it is. So I know we are going to execute and just get it done.”

Boca will only lose two seniors, Mia Azevedo and Natalie Bonachea, from a lineup filled with four eighth-graders and two seventh-graders.

Photo by Bill Kemp

“We gave them all we had. The future looks bright. I am glad they were able to be a part of this to see what it is like,” Boca Raton coach Len Visser said.

“The first game we were close and they came back and took it from us. The second game, they got in our head a little bit. Tekoa was huge out there just letting the girls know it is not over. You could see it on the court. She never gave up and the girls never gave up.”