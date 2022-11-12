ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Naples Seacrest Country Day wins 2A volleyball state title, repeats as state champs

By Bill Kemp
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KyBVR_0j8i9O4t00

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – At crunch time, Naples Seacrest Country Day simply delivered.

Seacrest repeated as Class 2A volleyball state champions after defeating Boca Raton 3-0 on Saturday at the FHSAA state finals at Polk State College. Seacrest won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-13, but the finale was a squeaker 25-23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7lhE_0j8i9O4t00
Naples Seacrest Country Day players Carole Ann Hussey and Milena Lopez (10) hug after winning the FHSAA Class 2A volleyball state championship match on Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven.

Photo by Bill Kemp

It was the third state championship in the program’s history, all under head coach Jan Class, who guided the Sting Rays to the title in 2013 and now back-to-back titles in 2021-22.

“We won in 2013 but these two championships are something special, something different,” said Class, who agreed with the players that this year’s team is about family.

Looking to win the title in the third set, Seacrest was holding a 22-20 lead when a young-but-pesky Boca Raton squad knotted the match 23-23. But Seacrest regrouped, refocused and responded with two-straight points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CD6dv_0j8i9O4t00
Boca Raton sophomore Teko Barnes dishes up a serve to Naple Seacrest Country Day during the FHSAA Class 2A volleyball state championship match on Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven.

Photo by Bill Kemp

“I tried to move the pieces around,” said Class, who moved Sophia Caruso into the setter spot to deliver the perfect set-up at crunch time.. “We have a lot of weapons on the team. It was not easy to choose a setter.”

Breanah Rives delivered the state championship game-winning point after unleashing a line drive into the floor from a nice set by Caruso.

“When that ball came, I don’t know, I just had something in me,” Rives said. “I wanted to win that game, like no if, ands or buts. All of a sudden I see the ball coming, and I just had this energy and I just wanted to score. When I went up, I heard Lexi (Haley) say, ‘Hit the ball.’ So I hit it, and I saw it hit the floor and I was like so happy.”

Seacrest was led by Rives with 19 kills and Carole Ann Hussey added seven, while Alexa Haley delivered 18 digs and Brooke Spurgeon had 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qjWM_0j8i9O4t00
Naples Seacrest Country Day front-line players Carole Ann Hussey (21) and Breanah Rives (6) watch as the ball falls on the Boca Raton Christian side of the net during the second set of the FHSAA Class 2A volleyball state championship match on Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven.

Photo by Bill Kemp

“Our last four or five games were easy and I believe it killed our pace for games like this one," Class said. “We saw Tekoa (Barnes) and their other girls playing so amazing, it shocked us a little bit.

"We got a little bit stressed during the (match). I was like, ‘Keep calm.’ I didn’t want to give them a chance to open the score. I told the girls as soon as we put pressure on that team (we will win). They have talent, but they are young.”

Boca Raton was led by sophomore Tekoa Barnes with 22 kills while teammate Bradee Boyd had five. Gabriel Irizzary added 12 digs and Caitlin Crino had 10.

“I know I was nervous. I started shaking a bit,” Barnes said. “But once I started playing, I started to get into the rhythm a bit. So next year, we already know how it is. So I know we are going to execute and just get it done.”

Boca will only lose two seniors, Mia Azevedo and Natalie Bonachea, from a lineup filled with four eighth-graders and two seventh-graders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sb0i_0j8i9O4t00

Photo by Bill Kemp

“We gave them all we had. The future looks bright. I am glad they were able to be a part of this to see what it is like,” Boca Raton coach Len Visser said.

“The first game we were close and they came back and took it from us. The second game, they got in our head a little bit. Tekoa was huge out there just letting the girls know it is not over. You could see it on the court. She never gave up and the girls never gave up.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Cedrick Bailey, Chaminade-Madonna

MIAMI, FLORIDA – Winner. That’s one word to describe 2024 Cedrick Bailey. The 6-foot 6 ½, 185-pound quarterback led Chaminade-Madonna to a 12-1 record and 3A state championship as a sophomore. He has put the Lions in position for another state crown after a 9-0 regular season as a junior. Bailey ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Naples, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Fort Myers High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Gate High School on November 14, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FORT MYERS, FL
Orlando Weekly

Florida football standout among three players killed in UVA shooting

Three football players for the University of Virginia Cavaliers were killed in a shooting on campus Sunday evening. The shooting happened in a parking garage on the UVA campus as a group was returning from a weekend field trip to Washington, DC.Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were killed and two more people were wounded in the incident. Perry was a standout during his days at Gulliver Prep  in Miami. He won the 2018 defensive player of the year award for the South Florida Conference. He received offers from the University of South Florida and University of Florida before deciding to enroll at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
landingsnews.com

Hurricane Ian And How It’s Going

Hurricane Ian was a hurricane that occurred from September 23, 2022-October 2, 2022. The hurricane affected many areas and people, but one of the main areas that it hit was Fort Myers, Florida, and it got hit pretty hard. Hurricane Ian was devastating to many people and families. A week...
FORT MYERS, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Chicago-based Baird & Warner launches brokerage in Naples, Florida

Baird & Warner has opened a new branch in Naples, Florida. Although the Chicago-based brokerage has conducted some business in Wisconsin and Indiana, the move represents its first office outside of Illinois. The new office is located at 4851 Tamiami Trail North, in the heart of downtown Naples. Vice President...
NAPLES, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or like to go there on holiday, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide getting worse in Southwest Florida

Red tide lines Southwest Florida’s coast from south Lee County into Sarasota. And the bloom appears to be growing. Health officials in Charlotte County issued an alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend. The water sample was taken a week ago.
LEE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
MIAMI, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red Tide Alert issued for parts of Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Charlotte has joined Sarasota and Manatee counties in issuing a health alert for red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend west of ICW. A water sample was taken on Nov. 7 that triggered the alert. Residents and visitors are...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy