FTX Says It's Removing Trading and Withdrawals, Moving Digital Assets to a Cold Wallet After a $477 Million Suspected Hack

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Genesis Lending Unit Halts Withdrawals in Aftermath of FTX Collapse
The lending arm of the crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading is pausing new loan originations and redemptions. The decision reflects a sign of contagion outside of BlockFi, which is reportedly preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, according to the Wall Street Journal. In the latest fallout from FTX's rapid...
NBC San Diego
Hong Kong Stocks Up 3% as Tech Stocks Rise; China's Activity Data Disappoints
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Tuesday following the meeting between its president Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 3.62%, lifted by the Hang Seng Tech index that climbed 6.81%. In mainland China,...
NBC San Diego
Credit Suisse Sells Most of Its Securitized Products Business to Apollo as It Speeds Up Restructure
Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced that it would accelerate the restructure of its investment bank by selling a significant portion of its securitized products group to Apollo Global Management. The embattled lender said the transaction, along with the potential sale of other assets, would reduce its SPG assets from around...
NBC San Diego
Microsoft Will Update Harassment Policy After Report Shows Pitfalls in Handling of Complaints
Microsoft said it will issue public reports each year on harassment claims within the company and will make policy changes based on input from a law firm. A year ago, shareholders voted in favor of a proposal for a review of the company's policies. Microsoft on Tuesday said it would...
NBC San Diego
It's Been a Rough Year for Crypto — But Investors Still May Have a Tax Bill. Here's How to Prepare
After a rough year for cryptocurrency, including the recent FTX collapse, there may be tax opportunities for crypto investors. Despite recent losses, investors may have surprise gains for 2022, according to experts. After a rough year for cryptocurrency, taxes may not be a top priority for digital currency investors battered...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says There's Enough Pain in the Market for the Fed to Slow Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that there's enough pain in the market for the Federal Reserve to consider easing its pace of interest rate hikes. Cramer pointed to the layoffs at Amazon and turmoil in other sectors like crypto and software stocks as examples of the Fed's damage. CNBC's...
NBC San Diego
Microsoft, Meta and Others Face Rising Drought Risk to Their Data Centers
Drought conditions are worsening in the U.S., and that is having an outsized impact on the real estate that houses the internet. Data centers generate massive amounts of heat through their servers because of the enormous amount of power they use. Water is the cheapest and most common method used to cool the centers.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Taiwan Semiconductor, Paramount Global and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing — Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor jumped 6.4% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it now has a $4.1 billion stake in the company. It's a new position for Buffett's firm. Paramount Global — Shares of Paramount Global...
NBC San Diego
Goldman Sachs Paid $12 Million to Female Partner to Settle Sexism Complaint, Bloomberg Reports
Goldman Sachs paid more than $12 million to a former female partner to settle claims that senior executives created a hostile environment for women, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The former partner alleged that top executives, including CEO David Solomon, made vulgar or dismissive remarks about women at the firm, according to...
NBC San Diego
Chemicals Industry Warns That Rail Strike Will Shut Plants and Cost Economy Billions
The American Chemistry Council, which represents companies including 3M, Dow, Dupont, BP, Exxon Mobil and Eli Lilly, says a rail strike would impact approximately $2.8 billion in chemicals cargo a week. The trade group says a rail strike of one-month could result in an economic impact of up to $160...
NBC San Diego
Senate Banking Committee Chair Brown Scrutinizes Banking Fees as Consumers Struggle With Inflation
The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs addressed how banking fees are affecting consumers in an unstable economy during a Tuesday oversight hearing. Committee Chair Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said workers and small businesses should not have to get hit with "exorbitant bank fees" while struggling with inflation.
NBC San Diego
Charts Suggest the Market Could Rally Through Mid-December, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that the market's current rally could last through the middle of next month. Cramer said that the likely impending Santa Claus rally, seasonal gains in the stock market during the winter holiday period, could set the market up for a sustained run. CNBC's Jim...
NBC San Diego
Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Digest Inflation Data, Look to Retail Sales Figures
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Wednesday as markets absorbed wholesale inflation data and awaited the release of retail sales data for October. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last trading 3 basis points lower at 3.77%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last flat at 4.357%. Yields and...
NBC San Diego
FBI Is ‘Extremely Concerned' About China's Influence Through TikTok on U.S. Users
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers Tuesday that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S. Wray's remarks build on those from other government officials and members of Congress who have expressed deep skepticism about the ability of the Chinese-owned video platform to protect U.S. user information from an adversarial government.
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The producer price index, which gauges inflation in wholesale prices, came in softer than expected Tuesday, which helped push stocks slightly higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has outperformed the S&P 500 and the Dow so far this week. Investors are also weighing the latest earnings data from big retailers, such as Walmart and Home Depot, which reported Tuesday, and Target and Lowe's, which reported Wednesday. It's a mixed bag heading into the holiday season. While Walmart and Home Depot shares performed well after their reports, Target is in dire straits (see below), and Lowe's offered murky guidance as the year heads toward its end. The Census Bureau is slated to report October retail sales data at 8:30 a.m. ET, as well. Read live market updates here.
NBC San Diego
‘Profoundly Disturbing': The PR Firm for the COP27 Climate Summit Has a Long History With Big Oil
Hill and Knowlton Strategies has been sharply criticized for what critics say is a long track record of spreading disinformation on behalf of its Big Oil clients. "There is almost no more inappropriate agency to bring on to lead communications for a climate summit," Duncan Meisel, campaign director at Clean Creatives, told CNBC via telephone.
NBC San Diego
Interest Rates on Retail Credit Cards Are ‘Crazy High,' With Some Topping 30%. 4 Things to Consider Before Opening One
As the Federal Reserve kicks up interest rates, what retailers may charge you for a store credit card is reaching new highs. Here's what to think about before opening a new line of credit while shopping this holiday season. That offer for a store credit card may sound tempting as...
NBC San Diego
Charlie Munger Calls the Success of Elon Musk's Tesla a ‘Minor Miracle' in the Car Business
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger spoke highly of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company, Tesla, calling it an amazing feat in the American auto industry. "I was certainly surprised that Tesla did as well as it did," Munger said in an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick that aired Tuesday on "Squawk Box." "I do not equate Tesla with bitcoin. Tesla has made some real contributions to this civilization. Elon Musk has done some good things that others couldn't do."
NBC San Diego
In Australia, Firms Plan ‘Super Hub' to Produce Green Hydrogen Using Wind and Solar
Fortescue Future Industries says it's partnering with another firm called Windlab on the project, known as the North Queensland Super Hub. "Energy generated from the project stands to produce green hydrogen as well as feed renewable power to the grid," FFI says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and...
NBC San Diego
Euro Zone Predicted to Have a Deep Recession and a Difficult, Slow Recovery
"Consumer confidence has plunged so badly that the recession will likely not be shallow," Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, told CNBC. Preliminary growth estimates for the region suggest a slowdown in the third quarter from the previous-three month period — from 0.8% growth to 0.2%. Belgium, Latvia and...
Comments / 0