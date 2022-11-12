Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No charges are expected in a Dothan shooting on Tuesday that left two wounded. That shooting occurred during a domestic incident. David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend, according to Dothan Police. As they struggled over a gun,...
NEW UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in after deadly parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, during the National Peanut Festival Parade in downtown Dothan. Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan turned himself in to police custody just before midnight on Saturday. Lawton is accused of killing Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, […]
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
wdhn.com
Two injured in Dothan shooting after son pulls gun to protect mother, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Two are in the hospital after police say a son tried to protect his mother by shooting at a man she was fighting with, per the Dothan Police Department. Around 7:52 a.m. Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 Block of Donna Drive.
dothanpd.org
Domestic Incident Leaves Two People Shot
On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 7:52 AM, the Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 block of Donna Drive. When officers arrived, they determined there were two victims; one still on scene that was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and a second victim that had already been transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.
wdhn.com
Troy man found not guilty in 2020 murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Troy man, accused of killing someone near a Dothan club in 2020, has been found not guilty by a Houston County jury after a witness changed her story, per DA Patrick Jones. Demingus Montez Humphrey, of Troy, was accused of killing Cortez Hill near the...
wtvy.com
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
wtvy.com
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody. Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.
fosterfollynews.net
One Dead, Several Persons in Custody Following Shooting at National Peanut Festival Parade on November 12, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama
Dothan, Alabama Police department spokespersons are advising that several persons are currently in custody following a shooting incident at the National Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Occurring at the intersection of Main Street and Montana Street in Dothan, the shooting was captured by several social media recording,...
Peanut Festival security beefed up after deadly parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. The police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying: We have no reason to believe that this incident is any way connected to […]
wtvy.com
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Demingus Humphrey walked out of a Houston County courtroom on Monday free for the first time in two years. Moments earlier, a Houston County jury found him not guilty of Capital Murder, charges related to the shooting of 25-year-old Cortez Hill. While prosecting and defense attorneys...
Gunfire erupts at Alabama peanut parade; 1 killed, 1 wounded as thousands flee in terror
Gunshots erupted at the end of a south Alabama city’s signature annual event, a parade capping off the National Peanut Festival, leaving one person dead, another wounded and sending terrified spectators ducking for cover. With thousands of people lining the streets of Dothan on Saturday, the parade was nearing...
Arrest made in fatal shooting at National Peanut Festival parade in Dothan
Bond has been set for $1.53 million for Mekhi Nasir Lawton, the man arrested after a shooting Saturday at Dothan’s National Peanut Festival Parade left one person dead and another with surgery-requiring injuries. According to a Dothan Police Department statement, Lawton turned himself in just before midnight Saturday. Dothan...
Multi-million dollar lawsuit filed against Alabama principal after student hit by truck
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A lawsuit has been filed against the Enterprise Board of Education and an elementary principal after being accused of neglecting the safety of a child who was hit by a truck while walking home from school. Jessica Bassett, the mother of the victim 6-year-old Frankie Bassett, is accusing the Enterprise Board of […]
fosterfollynews.net
Dothan, Alabama Police Investigating Fatal Shooting on Thursday, November 10, 2022
Police are seeking information on the fatal shooting of a Dothan man just north of downtown. Dothan Fire and Rescue and Dothan Police officers arrived on scene and found the victim, identified as 36-year-old Samuel Jeffrey Gray, lying in the middle of the roadway. The victim had a gunshot wound...
Former Wiregrass principal sentenced to ten years after 2021 crash
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— After hearing testimonies of drinking and spouse abuse in a courtroom, a Geneva County judge has sentenced the former Elba school principal, who pled guilty in September, to 10 years in prison. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson was accused of causing a crash on Geneva County Highway 87, near Samson in […]
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closure on Honeysuckle Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The northbound lane of Honeysuckle Road near the Honeysuckle Road Congregation Church will be temporarily closed on Monday evening. On Monday, The Beaver Creek Sanitary Sewer Trunk Line Rehabilitation contractor will begin installing a small sewer bypass line at 9:00 p.m. The northbound lane of...
wdhn.com
Community members come together to combat gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan has seen two deadly shootings over the past week. Both shootings are still under investigation, but now the community has had enough of the gun violence and wants to put a stop to it. The shootings claimed the lives of Samuel Jeffrey Gray and...
Dothan man, 36, found shot to death on city street
A Dothan man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon on a street in the city, police said Thursday. Authorities received a call of a person shot around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Miles Lane, police said. Dothan Fire and Rescue and police officers arrived on the...
wdhn.com
Thanksgiving holiday garbage collection schedules
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Dont get stuck in a “trashy” situation this Thanksgiving. Here are the local trash pick-up and city service schedules in the Wiregrass. All trash pick-ups and sanitation services, normally scheduled for Thanksgiving day, will be performed on Wednesday, November 23. There will be...
Comments / 0