William L. "Bill" McNeely Sr., 82, of Hoopeston
William L. “Bill” McNeely Sr., 82, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 2:53 A.M. Friday November 11, 2022. He was born September 1, 1940, in Hoopeston, IL, the son of Ivan L. “Ike” and Hylma Fae (Whiteman) McNeely. He married Sandra Jo Kietzmann on June 7, 1958, in Hoopeston. She preceded him in death.
Gerald Behrens, 83, of Watseka
Gerald Behrens, 83, of Watseka passed away on Friday November 11, 2022 at Watseka Rehab and Healthcare in Watseka. He was born on March 20, 1939 in Onarga, the son of harry and Lorna (Becker) Behrens. He married Ruth Dralle in Watseka on July 26, 1959. Surviving are his wife,...
Crews respond to fire at former Firestone in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The former Firestone in Hoopeston went up in flames this afternoon. Crews battled the fire for hours at the intersection of IL Route 1 and Penn St. The damaged was so bad, they needed to tear the whole building down. Five other departments came to help out. “We came in for […]
John Carter resigns as Monticello’s police chief
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – The mayor of Monticello made a big announcement Monday night. John Carter has resigned as police chief. We’ve been investigating his employment status for two weeks, but it took until now to get an answer. Documents we obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show Carter took eight sick days between […]
8 Great Places to See Holiday Lights in Central Illinois
Spectacular holiday lights shows are prevalent across Central Illinois. Drive beyond Champaign-Urbana to take in some magnificent light shows this holiday season. Are you willing to drive all over Central Illinois for good holiday lights shows? Don’t worry, we do this every year! We’ve put together a short list of the top Christmas light shows across the greater Central Illinois region, including Peoria, Mattoon, Shelbyville, Urbana, Chatham and more.
State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
Woman charged with residential arson in Decatur
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old woman was charged with residential arson related to a house fire on November 10 at 933 S Illinois St. in Decatur. According to court documents, neighbors saw the woman throwing items out of the residence that were on fire. Decatur PD officers located the woman on the 400 block of S Illinois St. where she told them that she had been doing electrical work on her home.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Danville Fire responds to two fires, one pet dead
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a pair of fires Monday evening and early Tuesday morning that resulted in a pet being killed and two people being sent to the hospital. The first fire happened in an apartment at 3535 North Vermilion Street. Firefighters were dispatched there at 5:30 p.m. on […]
Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month
Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
Gibson City family returns home after flood
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois family is finally back home after a flood left them without one. It has been 15 months since flooding devastated the Gibson City community. Now the Curry’s are thanking that community for getting them back on track. Since the flood, the family has been living out of […]
Oakwood restaurant reopens 1 year after fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — After 14 months of rebuilding after a fire, Exit 210 Saloon is back open for business. The restaurant suffered damage when a fire burned the kitchen and pantry back in August 2021. There was also smoke damage to the main area where guests were served.
Champaign firefighters called out for house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
Hoopeston Police Report 11/15/2022
Details: HFD was dispatched to the above location for the report of a shed on fire. An investigation.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week. Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a […]
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
PHOTO GALLERY: Snow falls across Central Illinois Tuesday morning
Snow fell across parts of Central Illinois on Tuesday morning, mainly in areas along and north of I-72 east towards Danville, with areas that saw snow over the weekend missing out this round.
