Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach discusses ‘rehabilitation’ that Tua Tagovailoa’s psyche has undergone this season

It is becoming abundantly clear with each passing week in the 2022 NFL season that the ascension Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the midst of is no fluke. As if to make clear that everyone can indeed believe their eyes when it comes to Tagovailoa, his head coach Mike McDaniel paid him a big compliment following the team’s contest against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO