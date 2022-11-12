Shocked Onlookers React Following Plane Collision at Dallas Air Show

Two planes collided during an air show in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, November 12, according to local news reports.

A local journalist reported that the accident occurred at around 1.20 pm on November 12 and said it was “unknown how many people were on both aircraft,” citing the Federal Aviation Administration.

Footage posted by Twitter user @Lovinq_Bean shows the crash scene after the collision.

This is a developing story.

Credit: @Lovinq_Bean via Storyful

